Cardinals Showing Significant Interest in ASU RB

The Arizona Cardinals could look to keep a local product within the state.

Oct 21, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo (4) breaks a table attempt by Washington Huskies safety Makell Esteen (24) while rushing during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are showing some pretty significant interest in Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cameron Skattebo ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many fans who support both programs would love to see the Cardinals retain a hometown kid, especially a runner as talented as Skattebo, who burst on the scene in 2024 and established himself as one of the best running backs in the country.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine if the team had watched any film on Skattebo.

"Yeah, [Arizona State Head Coach] Kenny [Dillingham] brings it over to me, and he says, 'Why don't you check this guy out?' I'm not through that part of the evaluation process, but I know he lit it up this year," said Gannon.

"I know he's a really good dude with high football character who loves ball so that'd be cool to watch him."

Skattebo himself confirmed with PHNX he met with the Cardinals, though NFL Mike Garafolo says Arizona's visit with the ASU product was actually a Top 30 visit:

That's significant, as the Cardinals (along with other teams) can only host up to 30 players at their own facility ahead of the draft. The specific parameters of Skattebo's visit with Arizona qualified as such.

"Arizona is home. I would love to be there. I would love to stay there. Don't get me wrong I'd love to be anywhere but I've been in Arizona the past two years and that's somewhere where I'm probably going to live when I'm done playing. I'll always be around," Skattebo told PHNX at the Combine.

"If they end up taking me and it's higher than what other people would take me, I would love that. I'd love to be a Cardinal due to the fact that I love Arizona. That'd be something pretty cool ... If the Cardinals want me enough hopefully they'll take me in the second."

Arizona doesn't exactly have a need at running back with faces such as James Conner and Trey Benson on the roster, though if Skattebo slips, there very well could be a pairing.

