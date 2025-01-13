Cardinals Sign Three Players
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have announced the signings of cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe, linebacker Elliott Brown and offensive lineman McClendon Curtis to future contracts for the 2025 season.
More on each player from the team's press release:
"Boye-Doe (6-0, 177) was with the New York Giants practice squad in 2024 after spending the 2023 season with the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs where he played six games and also spent time on the practice squad. He originally entered the NFL with the Chiefs as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Kansas State in 2023.
"Brown (6-4, 225) joins the Cardinals after playing the past two seasons with the Edmonton Elks in the CFL where he tied for the league lead last season with 8.0 sacks and was named to the CFL’s West Division All-Star team. He joined the CFL in 2023 as a rookie after playing collegiately at the University of Virginia. In two seasons with the Elks, Brown played 27 games and had 10.0 sacks, 54 tackles and two forced fumbles.
"Curtis (6-6, 325) played four games with the Seahawks in 2024 and also spent time on Seattle’s practice squad last season. He entered the NFL in 2023 with the Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and spent the last two seasons (2023-24) with Seattle where he played in five total games."
Previously, the Cardinals signed WR Andre Baccellia, CB Jaden Davis, CB Darren Hall, OL Matthew Jones, WR Tejhaun Palmer, TE Bernhard Seikovits, DL Ben Stille, DL Anthony Goodlow, OL Sincere Haynesworth, RB Zonovan Knight and DL P.J. Mustipher to future deals.
Future contracts essentially are for players looking for a spot to compete in training camp. Players who sign a futures deal can't sign or negotiate with other teams.