Cardinals Star Named Most Likely to be Traded
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals could see one of their biggest stars moved ahead of the NFL's Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Cardinals safety Budda Baker approaches the final year of his contract - and he's seen his name surrounded in plenty of trade buzz ahead of a potential dip in the 2025 free agency pool.
Baker demanded a trade last offseason before the Cardinals adjusted his contract, though Arizona ultimately didn't add more years to his deal.
With the Cardinals not projected to make the postseason, many around the NFL believe Baker is a candidate to be dealt as Arizona looks to continue their rebuild.
Bleacher Report is one of them.
B/R placed Baker atop their trade big board with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys listed as suitors.
"Every strong performance by the Arizona Cardinals pushes safety Budda Baker further down our board. The 28-year-old remains a solid defensive player—though his coverage skills may be slipping—and Arizona's up-and-down defense can use him," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"Baker (12 tackles, 8 solo stops) had a hand in Arizona's Week 5 upset of the San Francisco 49ers.
"Ultimately, the Cardinals' record entering November will likely determine just how available Baker might be. He's in the final year of his contract and has been the subject of trade speculation since requesting a new contract or a trade early last offseason—he received neither but settled for a pay raise."
Knox then went on to list the Lions and Cowboys as trade suitors:
"The Detroit Lions, who have a fully-open Super Bowl window, should be interested. Detroit's defense has been better this year but ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed. The Lions also recently placed safety Ifeatu Melifonwu on injured reserve," wrote Knox.
"Baker could also be a sensible trade target for the Cowboys. Dallas is still in the playoff mix and has gotten underwhelming play from safeties Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker, a fact recently noted by Matt Holder of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department."
