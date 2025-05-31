Cardinals Star Expected to Improve in Major Way
Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to make a major leap moving into 2025.
After netting 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season, all eyes are on Harrison to improve as the Cardinals aim for a postseason spot.
Pro Football Focus believes Harrison's in line for exactly that - selecting him as the player who will improve most from the WR spot entering 2025.
Marvin Harrison Jr. Enters 2025 With Massive Expectations
PFF's Thomas Valentine explained:
"Harrison was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason. Billed as one of the greatest wide receiver prospects of all-time, Harrison had a decent enough rookie season, catching 62 passes for 885 yards and eight touchdowns while earning a 77.7 grade, but there was a sense of a lot of meat being left on the bone for Harrison and the Cardinals. He topped 100 yards twice in his rookie season, but Harrison hauled in just 54.4% of his targets, 102nd out of 112 receivers, though Harrison only had one drop on the season.
"There was an evident disconnect between Kyler Murray and Harrison, as the Cardinals quarterback formed a stronger connection to tight end Trey McBride. Harrison is too good a prospect not to improve in his second season, but as good as he can be, there are areas of his game where Harrison noticeably struggled. He caught just 16 of 38 contested targets, and just 10 of 28 targets over 20 yards. Being more consistent and physical at the catch-point is a must, but the Cardinals have to find ways to call Harrison’s number in different ways – 25.8% of Harrison’s targets came on go routes.
"Harrison isn’t a burner, and he isn’t going to create a ton of separation at the top of his routes. He plays with more touch and nuance than the average 6-foot-4 receiver, but Harrison looks to have put on some mass in the offseason, and that could help him be stronger at the catch-point and to play a little more aggressively. Another offseason to properly acclimate to the offense will serve Harrison the world of good, and with the talent he possesses, he could be in line for a 1,000-yard season in 2025."
Harrison clearly bulked up when he met with reporters at OTA's this offseason:
Arizona made virtually no changes to their offensive arsenal this offseason, banking on continuity between Harrison and franchise quarterback Kyler Murray.
"I feel like we should be able to go out there with our eyes closed and complete 100% of our passes," Harrison told reporters. "That's the goal you want to get to with timing."
The two weren't exactly on common grounds throughout the 2024 season in terms of timing, though there's hope the connection will only grow stronger.
"From top to bottom, the quarterback, offensive line, skill positions, I think we have everything we need to accomplish our goals," said Harrison.