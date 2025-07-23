Arizona Cardinals Star Trey McBride Voted One of NFL's Best Players
The Arizona Cardinals enjoyed the best season from a tight end they have had in decades after Trey McBride posted an insane stat line for 2024, including 111 receptions for 1,146 yards and four total touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing, one fumble recovered).
His historic effort led to the franchise signing him to a then-record-setting deal for the tight end position with $76 million over four years.
The Cardinals weren't the only ones to award him, either, as the NFL's annual Top 100 players list placed McBride as the 65th-best player in football for last year.
Although the Top 100 list has never been considered consensus by fans, media, players... pretty much anyone, honestly, it's still a prestigious honor knowing your peers are the ones who voted on the rankings.
Clearly, the league sees McBride as not just one of the best tight ends in football, but one of the NFL's best players entirely.
In an excerpt detailing McBride's placement, several players threw out their opinions regarding him, the way he plays, and more.
Trey McBride Cracks NFL Top 100 List at No. 65
Even division rivals had glowing things to say of the 25-year-old, with Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love saying he, "deserves to be up there for his production alone.
"From him, again, it doesn't stop when he gets the ball in his hands. You see him all the time hurdling people, breaking tackles, getting a ton of extra yardage. Playing with swag, playing with energy. He's a problem.
"Seeing him twice a year, you gotta be locked in. He's a beast."
Green Bay Packers safety said he "didn't know much about him before we got into the game, but once we played I was like, 'Oh yeah, he can play.' He's legit; he can go.
"He's a big-body guy. He can run, he's got good hands, he can run routes. You know, so he can pretty much do everything."
McKinney even went on to give him about the highest praise possible and said he sees some George Kittle to McBride's game.
As his segment came to an end, Love got the last word and called McBride a rising problem. "...people were put on notice this year for sure from his play and he's only going to get better."
Why Trey McBride Absolutely Deserves Recognition
McBride has commanded the respect of the league in addition to the love from the Cardinals fanbase. It's truly special to see the youngster, who is only entering his fourth professional season, receive the props that he has rightfully earned from his peers.
65 may just be the beginning for McBride, who is primed for more success as the years go by. Like Love said, he's only going to get better, and with the NFL now fully aware of who he is, it will be a blast to see what's in store for 2025 and beyond.