Competition is the main focus during training camp. Players spend the preseason fighting for a roster spot or trying to keep their coveted starting position. But not every position has an open role. Some, like the Cardinals tight-end group, is practically set.

Tight end Stephen Anderson is competing against Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, the top rookie Trey McBride, and the team's mainstay Maxx Williams. It’s an uphill climb to find where he fits among his teammates.

Entering his sixth NFL season, Anderson said he feels that this group is the most talented he has ever been on and is excited to see where he can make his mark.

“I rest my hat on my versatility. I’ve played fullback a lot and I know this offense doesn’t typically have a fullback, but if Kliff [Kingsbury] decides to then we can,” Anderson said. “ Along with my ability to block in space, block in line, line up out wide, line up in the backfield, as well as my contributions on special teams, I feel that I have a lane of my own.”

As much as competition is part of camp, so are injuries and the injury bug has hit the leading tight end trio. Ertz (calf) and McBride (back) did not practice at all during the third week of practice and Williams is slowly returning from a season-ending ACL injury.

Their absence has led Anderson and other players like Chris Pierce Jr. to participate with the first and second team. Anderson has spent most of his career as a run blocker or fullback, but with the added reps he is starting to show his abilities as a pass- catcher.

“He’s got a ton of reps, a ton of targets and has made the most of it,” Kingsbury said. “ I hadn’t seen him utilized as much as we're utilizing him in the passing game, but he’s stepped up and done a nice job with it. We’ve been really pleased with what we’ve seen so far.”

The 29-year-old has shown enough in camp to earn the starting tight-end role for Friday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m super excited to go out there and play and show the coaches what I can do,” Anderson said. “ I feel like I’ve had a lot of opportunities so far, throughout camp, got a lot of reps with the ones and it’s been great, but if I can show that in a formal preseason game then that will be great."

Anderson began his professional journey as an undrafted free agent on the Houston Texans. In his second season, Anderson's 342 yards was the third most on the team, but he was waived the following fall.

After spending a season on the New England Patriots practice squad, Anderson joined the Los Angeles Chargers, playing in 34 games and earning 271 yards and one touchdown.

Anderson became a free agent this offseason and the Cardinals' energetic offense was one thing that attracted Anderson to join the team.

“I know that this offense is one of the best offenses in the league every single year and as a player you want to be a part of that,” Anderson said.

The combination of a top-10 offense, quarterback Kyler Murray and a deep wide receiver corps were some of the biggest factors according to Anderson. The Cardinals' offense has been a top-10 unit offense two years in a row.

During his meetings with the franchise, Anderson said the team wanted to use him in multiple different ways including in the backfield.

Anderson will be on full display on Friday when the Cardinals kick off against the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time.