Cardinals Urged to Sign Former Eagles CB

The Arizona Cardinals should grab this free agent now, according to Bleacher Report.

Dec 24, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) stretches during warm ups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals' cornerback position was heavily addressed this offseason with three new players added via the draft on top of veteran free-agent signing Sean Murphy-Bunting.

That's not enough, according to Bleacher Report.

In their evaluations of NFL team needs, B/R's Matt Holder says the Cardinals need to target free agent CB Bradley Roby.

"The Cardinals defense could use some reinforcements, especially in the secondary where the unit is young. Adding Roby would bring some experience to the position group, and it helps that he's shown the ability to line up at nickel or on the boundary," wrote Holder.

Opposite of Murphy-Bunting are youngsters Starling Thomas, Max Melton and Kei'Trel Clark. Garrett Williams currently holds down slot duties in Arizona.

Roby - 32 years of age - last played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. In nine games with the club, he registered 22 tackles and one forced fumble while allowing 20 completions on 33 targets, per Pro Football Reference.

Roby's also made stops with the New Orleans Saints, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos - where he won Super Bowl 50.

He's played in NFL 135 games

The addition of a veteran in the room isn't a bad idea for a young Cardinals secondary. Outside of Murphy-Bunting, guys such as Melton, Clark, Williams are either rookies or are in their second year of action.

Is Roby that guy?

If the Cardinals were truly interested in bringing in a veteran, it likely would have happened already. Arizona holds roughly $30 million in cap space, though they could make a move by the NFL's trade deadline in November.

