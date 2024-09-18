Star WR on Lions vs Cardinals Injury Report
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions revealed their first injury report ahead of Week 3's battle at State Farm Stadium.
ARIZONA CARDINALS INJURY REPORT
Limited - Dante Stills (shoulder)
Full - Will Hernandez (ankle), Xavier Weaver
DETROIT LIONS INJURY REPORT
DNP - Alex Anzalone (concussion), Terrion Arnold (illness), Graham Glasgow (knee), Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and Ennis Rakestraw (hamstring)
Limited - Kerby Joseph (back) and Isaiah Williams (abs)
Full - Marcus Davenport (groin) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (quad)
The Cardinals had full attendance at practice today for all healthy players on the active roster while the Lions had a whopping five players listed as non-participants.
The biggest name of all - St. Brown - was dealing with a contusion and cramps after Sunday's game, though head coach Dan Campbell says there's no concerns for a long-term impact.
As for Rakestraw, Campbell says the surprise absence right before Week 2 was unknown.
“It was just a little hamstring, I don’t know,” Campbell said afterwards. “That happened literally four minutes before we had to turn in the inactives, so we were up against the clock.”
Both the Lions and Cardinals approach this week with a 1-1 record.
“Anytime you lose somebody like Alex—if he’s not able to go, that’s going to hurt,” Campbell said of Anzalone, who is dealing with a concussion.
“I mean, Alex is a hell of a player for us. And so, we’ll just take it as it comes with that, but I’ve got all the confidence in the world with Jack [Campbell] and really all of those (linebackers).”
St. Brown is key for a Lions offense that has all the respect of Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon:
“They do a lot. I've got a very high opinion of (Lions Offensive Coordinator) Ben Johnson. They don't give you tendencies. They don't give you what you think that’s coming is coming. They do a lot really well, so there's a blend of doing a lot and just kind of dabbling in things," he said.
"You can tell they're extremely coordinated. They're on the details and they have a lot of different things that they give you. They make you play straight up and that can be a hard way to go versus a good offense because they've got really good players as well, so we're going to have to be on it.”
