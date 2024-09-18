Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Wins Award
ARIZONA -- Though Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was snubbed of the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week award, he did have a nice concellation prize.
Murray was named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week after a dominant performance against the Los Angeles Rams.
More from the team's media relations department:
"In the Cardinals 41-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday, Murray posted the second 'perfect' performance in franchise history, completing 17-of-21 pass attempts (81.0%) for 266 yards, three TDs and a 158.3 rating.
"Murray joined Kurt Warner as the only players in franchise history to finish a game with a “perfect” passer rating of 158.3 (min. 20 attempts). He also rushed for 59 yards on five carries (11.8 avg.).
"With his outing on Sunday, Murray also became just the second player in NFL history with at least 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and a 158.3 passer rating in a game, joining Cincinnati’s Ken Anderson, who accomplished the feat on 11/3/74 at Baltimore (297 passing yards, 62 rushing yards and 158.3 rating).
"By winning the FedEx Air Player of the Week Award, FedEx will proudly work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) to make a $2,000 donation in Kyler Murray’s name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
"Over the course of the entire season, select HBCUs will receive grants totaling more than $100,000 to support needs-based scholarships through the 2025-26 school year."
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was impressed with Murray's performance:
“He's never sped up, so where you guys are standing or where I'm standing it looks like, ‘Whoa, what's going on?’ He's never sped up. He keeps his eyes down the field and then he made smart decisions today to extend and throw," said Gannon.
"I thought that third down (pass) was (an) unbelievable play, and then some other third downs or second and pass where he extends time and makes the decision to run for an explosive. When you have a player like that back there it's hard to defend.”
