Cardinals Named Suitor for Familiar All-Pro
ARIZONA -- Despite five sacks in Week 2, the Arizona Cardinals are still being pegged as a top suitor for New York Jets edge rusher Haason Reddick.
Reddick - a former first-round pick by Arizona before departing in free agency and finding his footing as a pass rusher - was traded to the Jets this offseason with hopes of inking a new contract extension.
That's yet to happen, and there's serious noise that Reddick could be dealt before the league's deadline while he's still holding out and not playing in New York.
With the Cardinals needing more firepower in the pass rush, Arizona's been deemed as a potential suitor for Bleacher Report's top player on their trade board:
"While Reddick would likely demand a new contract before agreeing to any trade, he should still have value if made available. The 29-year-old recorded double-digit sacks in each of the past four seasons and amassed 27 sacks and 49 quarterback pressures over the past two," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"The Cardinals, who have recorded seven sacks through two weeks, may not be desperate for pass-rushing help. However, a reunion with their 2017 first-round pick could still make sense.
"Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon was Reddick's defensive coordinator with the Eagles during his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2022.
"With $23.6 million in cap space, the Cardinals could afford to offer Reddick the pay increase that New York won't."
B/R recently pieced together mock trades that saw the Cardinals send a third-round pick to the Jets in exchange for Reddick and a sixth-round pick.
After the Cardinals lost BJ Ojulari for the season and Robinson is still on IR, many believe Arizona could be interested in adding a familiar face.
Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon when asked about his pass rush after Week 2:
“Every game’s a new game. That’s what I would say. It’s taking the game plan, and it starts with the quarterback. We always talk about the quarterback first and known pass. What does he like to do, the timing of things, how does he move—all those things.
"Then it goes to protection. What are their protections? That affects how you rush. Then it goes to who they have in the actual people. I thought they took the game plan, did an excellent job of understanding the game plan and winning their one-on-ones. That needs to be consistent, and we can always do better at that. I also think it’s a good question. A valid question.
"I’m a DB guy. The back end gave them time, so a lot of times that’s why I say (when) you guys talk about, ‘Oh, there’s no rush’. Well, when a guy’s uncovered and the ball’s getting out, who cares about the rush? What I’m saying is just like the run game of all 11, the pass game is all 11 too. Rush-and-cover, cover-and-rush—they go hand in hand. I thought the back end did a really good job to allow those guys a little bit of tick of time to get in his face and have it come to fruition.
"I thought (LB) Zaven (Collins), (LB Dennis) Gardeck, ‘XT’ (LB Xavier Thomas) had some good rushes. I thought they rushed extremely well, and the inside guys rushed well too.”
The NFL's trade deadline is Nov. 5.
