Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Responds After Dominating Rams
ARIZONA -- A star was born for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.
No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. saw his career get off to a slow start in Week 1 with a one-catch performance that got a lot of people talking.
Sunday was a different story.
In Arizona's 41-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison tallied four receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
“It was solid. I think the offense played a good game. We definitely executed in the run game and pass game as well," Harrison said after the dominant performance.
"I saw (QB) Kyler’s (Murray) statline and he had four incompletions, all of them were to me. I’m not very happy about that. I definitely have to get that fixed, but we’ll continue to build our chemistry as the season goes on.”
Harrison has already experienced the roller coaster an NFL season can provide within a two-week span.
“You can never get too high or too low. Last week, I knew I couldn’t get too low. This week, I’m not going to get too high after a successful day," he told reporters after the game.
"I try to approach each game with the same mindset, have the same preparation, the same routine. No matter how the results are. Obviously, if things are going bad I have to change some things. I’ve never had a lack of confidence in myself or the rest of the team, so we will continue to get better each and every week and continue to grow.”
The potential of the Harrison-Kyler Murray has potential to be one of the best in the league, and we saw a flash of just that against the Rams.
“I think it’s great honestly. His skillset, his ability, he can do everything on the football field. From being in the pocket to extending plays. I think I do a good job of getting myself open when the play breaks down and that’s one of his best abilities," Harrison said of Murray.
"In the pocket, having everything on time I feel like I’m a pretty good route-runner. I can get open on time and on schedule and we just do our thing from there.”
The Cardinals have long said this offseason they believe they'll have one of the top offensive units in the league.
After 41 points and nearly 500 yards of offense, that could very well be the case.
“I think within the building, we think we have the best offense in the NFL - from a talent standpoint, who the coaches are. With #1 [Murray] back there, we think we can do anything," Harrison said.
"I think we have to continue to show that, improve on a weekly basis, and we'll continue to get better. Obviously, the whole offense really hasn't had much in-game action. It’s only the second game, so we’ll continue to grow and I'm super excited to see where we go from here.”
Welcome to the show, rook. Make yourself comfortable.
