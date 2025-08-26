Cardinals WR Reveals He Was Surprisingly Cut on TikTok
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have released WR Simi Fehoko ahead of final roster cuts, as reported by... the man himself. On his TikTok page.
"The Grim Reaper done got me man," Fehoko said.
"Grim Reaper done got me. Yup. I'm probably the first person to tell people or it's the first thing to come out. I have just recently been released or cut from Arizona Cardinals. Now what does that mean?
"Whenever I do get released on the actual waiver wire, I'll have 24 hours to clear the waiver wire. If I do clear it, meaning I don't get claimed by another team, then I'll sign back here to Arizona on the practice squad."
Fehoko then dove deeper into how the waiver wire works before concluding with, "At this point just control what you can control and let everything work out the way it's supposed to work out. I guess stay tuned - I don't know what's going to happen in the next 24 hours. He we are, no elevators - let's ride."
Full Clip:
Simi Fehoko's NFL Journey
Fehoko first entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, remaining with the organization through 2023 roster cuts, where he departed and ultimately landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His stint in the Steel City wasn't long, as the Los Angeles Chargers plucked him off Pittsburgh's practice squad during the regular season.
This past offseason, Fehoko was inked to a one-year deal in Arizona.
He was projected by us to make the final roster.
Why Fehoko's Departure is Surprise
The move to cut Fehoko comes as a surprise to many, as his performance as both a receiver and special teams player - an important factor for head coach Jonathan Gannon - was considered to be more than enough to get the job done.
"He's done a great job in camp and he missed about a week there. He didn't play in the first preseason game. He's been awesome, man," Gannon said on Fehoko following this past weekend's game.
"He can play all three spots. He makes plays in practice. Catches the ball, and he can play on fourth down. He had a hell of a camp and a preseason."
Who Else Have Arizona Cardinals Cut?
With news of Darren Hall being cut this morning, this brings our total to 14 known players:
Wide receiver Andre Baccellia
Cornerback Ekow Boye-Doe
Tight end Oscar Cardenas
Offensive lineman McClendon Curtis
Cornerback Steven Gilmore
Defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins
Linebacker Vi Jones
Offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka
Wide receiver Nate McCollum
Quarterback Clayton Tune
Offensive lineman Dohnovan West
Linebacker Benton Whitley
Cornerback Darren Hall
Wide receiver Simi Fehoko
Arizona has to trim their roster down to 53 players before 1:00 PM MST today.