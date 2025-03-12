Ravens Sign Former Cardinals Star
The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Arizona Cardinals star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The deal is for one year and totals $6 million.
Hopkins spent this past season with the Kansas City Chiefs and appeared in his first Super Bowl, though they fell short to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Initially starting his career with the Houston Texans, the former first-round pick spent the first seven years of his NFL tenure with his original team before being traded to Arizona in the 2020 offseason in what's still considered to be one of the most lopsided trades in history.
Hopkins immediately gave Kyler Murray another legitimate passing option, and the star wideout was quite productive - Hopkins' first season in Arizona saw him reach over 1,400 yards on 115 receptions - six of which were touchdowns.
As good as Hopkins was, his tenure in the desert didn't boast any significant results, though some memorable plays such as the "Hail Murray" against the Buffalo Bills will go down in franchise history.
Injuries riddled the end of Hopkins' tenure in Arizona, though reports suggest he purposefully sat out the final two games of his Cardinals career.
After the new regime of GM Monti Ossenfort and HC Jonathan Gannon took over, Hopkins was released ahead of the 2023 season, where he fielded interest from a few teams before joining the Tennessee Titans.
He spent one full season in Tennessee before being traded to Kansas City around last year's trade deadline.
Now, Hopkins (who will turn 33) again looks to make a Super Bowl push with the Ravens, who tout some pretty hefty names such as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Mark Andrews.
Baltimore has yet to get past the AFC title game under Jackson, though the presence of one of the game's top receivers could get them over the hump.
As for Arizona, they still look to roll into the 2025 season with a duo of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson. The Cardinals did re-sign Zay Jones, though the veteran isn't expected to factor much into their game plan.