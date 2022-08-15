The final week of training camp for the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium began on Monday. The team returned following a 36-23 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the preseason opener.

A couple players who have been managing injuries returned to the field on Monday. Outside linebacker Devon Kennard (ab strain) and tight end Trey McBride (back tightness) participated during individual drills after missing all of last week.

The Cardinals were still without linebacker Markus Golden, center Rodney Hudson and tight end Zach Ertz, who are still recovering from injury.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch has been a consistent presence in practice, but was absent on Monday due to a knee contusion. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the receiver is day-to-day, but Dortch said he will be back on Tuesday.

A couple noteworthy non-participants were receiver Victor Bolden Jr. and tight end Stephen Anderson. Anderson is dealing with an ankle injury that will sideline him for up to two weeks. There was no news on Bolden's injury.

Kingsbury offered an update on receiver Andre Baccellia, who sustained an ankle injury in Friday's game. Kingsbury said Baccellia will return in a week or two.

Another receiver who has missed a couple weeks is Antoine Wesley, who injured his hip during practice. Wesley received an MRI last week and Kingsbury gave an update, saying he can return in one to two weeks, but it will be touch and go once he returns.

Camp notes/observations:

Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown were on the field practicing together in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. This was the first time since minicamp where all of the Cardinals' weapons were on the field, including DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and A.J. Green.

Kingsbury said he used a lot of 10 personnel in Monday's practice due to his tight ends being banged up. “All four of those wideouts together looked like we could have some fun with that,” Kingsbury said.

The alternate black helmets that the Cardinal will wear three times this season were on full display at practice. Players wore the new helmets that will make their debut Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. The helmets received rave reviews from players. “It’s a nice switch up and I feel if you look good, you play good,” Victor Dimukeje said. Running back Keoantay Ingram added, "The guys are excited about it. I love that all-black, savage look."

Three Cardinals players were named to the NFL Top 100 on Sunday. Running back James Conner was listed at 80, safety Budda Baker at 67 and Murray placed 57th. Kingsbury said he doesn’t take too much stock in the top 100 lists. but was happy players like Conner were being recognized.