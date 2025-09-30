Ex-Cardinals WR Gets New Opportunity
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Chosen is signing with the Washington Commanders' practice squad.
Chosen previously was with the San Francisco 49ers this summer alongside fellow former Cardinals pass catcher Andy Isabella this training camp while the Niners battled significant injuries to the wide receiver position.
Chosen, formerly Robbie Anderson, was acquried by the Cardinals via trade in 2022 to help fill the gap left by an injured Marquise Brown.
He's now reunited with Kliff Kingsbury, who is currently Washington's offensive coordinator and was Arizona's head coach at the time of the trade.
"Had an opportunity to get a guy to bring some speed and that dynamic that Hollywood has, so we’ll kind of see where he fits in. Just for the long term with guys getting hurt we need some more wide outs in here," Kingsbury said immediately after the Cardinals acquired him.
Later in the season Kingsbury added, "He's got speed to burn, (and he's) a talented wide receiver that's been uber productive in this league as well."
Anderson caught seven passes for 76 yards in ten games for the Cardinals. He was released the following March and has spent back and forth time with the Miami Dolphins and 49ers since.
For Washington, wideouts such as Noah Brown and Terry McLaurin had to miss last week due to injuries.
Also on the practice squad for the Commanders are all of Jacoby Jones, Tay Martin, and Ja'Corey Brooks alongside Chosen.
It's unknown if Chosen will see any actual run in games for Washington, though a familiar face running the show certainly does hurt the former Cardinals wideout.
Cardinals WR's Struggling on Their Own
The Cardinals currently have their own receiver issues, as Arizona's 2-2 record is a direct reflection of their offensive struggles.
“It was not clicking. (We were) pretty much getting physically dominated the whole first half," Cardinals QB Kyler Murray told reporters after their Thursday Night Football loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
"And it's frustrating because you watch the defense go out there and get stop after stop after stop. And offensively we just couldn't get it going. Credit to their defense, but we have to make more plays. We have to show up and be ready to go. It’s like shit’s loading and it is taking too long. The resilience of the team, you love to see it and you feel like you give yourself a chance to win the game at the end. But it's just too late.”
The Cardinals are at home against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5.