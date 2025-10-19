Final Injury Report Reveals Who’s In and Out for Packers vs Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers have unveiled their list of inactives ahead of their Week 7 clash at State Farm Stadium.
Arizona officially ruled out quarterback Kyler Murray for a second straight week with a foot sprain, you can read more about his future here.
As for Green Bay, the Packers will see Josh Jacobs active after he was questionable with a calf/illness.
Kickoff is at 1:25 PM MST today.
Arizona Cardinals Inactives
Kyler Murray
Elijah Jones
Kitan Crawford
Emari Demercado
Demontrey Jacobs
Josh Fryar
Green Bay Packers Inactives
Brandon McManus
Pierre Strong Jr.
Donovan Jennings
Anthony Belton
Ben Sims
Lukas Van Ness
Devonte Wyatt
Cardinals Have Tall Task Today
“You've got to affect the quarterback, and you have to get up and challenge those receivers because they play the game in space, and you want to try to take away some of the space and access," Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters.
"Obviously, (Packers RB) Josh Jacobs is a really good player. We did not do a good job stopping the run last year when we went there, and really, they've run it pretty much every game. I know they had the BYE and they've played five games, but they've run it kind of when they want to run it. Big time challenge.”
While the Cardinals know Jacobs is a weapon, they'll try to overcome Green Bay's No. 1 ranked rush defense today with Michael Carter and Bam Knight in the mix.
Packers Not Discounting Cardinals
“He’s one of the best tight ends in the league right now, " said Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on Cardinals star Trey McBride.
“They’re going to try to get him the ball as much as possible, and they do a great job of doing it in different ways. They use him as a vertical threat, they can get it to him underneath. I just think he’s a great competitor and a really good player. He’s well-rounded.”
Big-play weapon Matthew Golden is slowly finding his feet in Green Bay's offense, and with how concerned Gannon is with explosive plays, that's certainly a player of focus for Arizona's defense - which has been notoriously bad in the fourth quarter.
The Packers are 3-1-1 this season while Arizona is 2-4. This would be Green Bay's second consecutive win over the Cardinals after previously defeating them last season.