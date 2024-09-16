Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Joins Dad in NFL History
ARIZONA -- It wasn't just a great performance for Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - it was historically good.
Harrison helped the Cardinals to a 41-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 with 130 receiving yards on four catches and two touchdowns, with all of the damage coming in the first quarter.
Harrison is the first rookie since his dad, Marvin Harrison Sr. to record at least four catches and two TDs in the first quarter of a game. Harrison Sr. did it back with the Colts in 1996.
After the game, Harrison was more concerned with all four of quarterback Kyler Murray's incompletions attributed to his name.
"I saw (QB) Kyler’s (Murray) statline and he had four incompletions, all of them were to me. I’m not very happy about that. I definitely have to get that fixed, but we’ll continue to build our chemistry as the season goes on," he told reporters.
According to the Cardinals' media relations staff, Harrison also accomplished the following feats.
- Became the first Cardinals rookie since at least 1970 to have 100+ receiving yards and 2+ TD receptions in a single quarter.
- Joined Hollywood Brown (2019 w/ Baltimore), Allen Hurns (2014 w/ Jacksonville) and Torrey Smith (2011 w/ Baltimore) as the only rookies in the last 25 years (2000-24) to have 100+ receiving yards and 2+ receiving TDs in the first quarter of a game.
- Joined Larry Fitzgerald (4th Qtr, Week 16 in 2004) and John Brown (3rd Qtr, Week 3 in 2014) as the only Cardinals rookies since at least 1970 to have multiple TD catches in a single quarter.
- Became the first Cardinals rookie since Ernie Jones in 1988 (4 catches for 137 yards on 12/10/88 vs. Philadelphia) to have 130+ receiving yards in the first half of a game.
Harrison also became just the fifth Cardinals player in franchise history to have 100+ receiving yards in one of his first two career games, per the team.
He joined Rondale Moore (Game 2 in 2021), Anquan Boldin (Game 1 in 2003), Jason McAddley (Game 2 in 2002) and Frank Sanders (Game 2 in 1995) as the only Cardinals players to do so.
Harrison also became just the sixth different Cardinals rookie WR in the last 50 years to have multiple TD receptions in a game.
What a way to announce yourself to the NFL world.
Make sure to bookmark Cardinals On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
- What We Learned From Massive Cardinals Win
- Grading Cardinals Win vs Rams
- How Cardinals Unlocked Marvin Harrison Jr.
- Cardinals Send Statement in Win vs Rams