Insider: Former Cardinals Star Could Be Traded Soon
Former Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Haason Reddick could be on the move.
Again.
Just months after the New York Jets sent a third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reddick - who is in the final year of his contract and wants a new lucrative deal - the Jets have been unable to come to terms with Reddick and may be forced to part ways with a pass rusher who never played a down for them.
ESPN's Dan Graziano says potential movement may be coming:
"Keep an eye out this weekend and early next week for potential movement on the Haason Reddick front with the Jets. Reddick still hasn't reported as he waits for them to extend his contract, and both sides have been firmly dug in -- Reddick insisting he won't show up without a new deal and the Jets insisting they won't negotiate until he shows up But the season-ending injury to edge rusher Jermaine Johnson has left New York even thinner at that key position, and the team knows it.
"Nothing was ever likely to happen this week, as the Jets have a quick turnaround for a Thursday night game against the Patriots. But they know they need to do something about the pass rush, and solving the Reddick dilemma would seem to be the straightest line to a solution. If nothing happens on this situation next week, people around the league believe that it's possible nothing will, and the Jets might end up having to trade Reddick between now and the trade deadline."
With Reddick turning 30 later this month and the league's trade deadline of Nov. 5 slowly approaching, New York may have to bite the bullet.
As to why both sides haven't been able to come to an agreement - that's yet to be revealed. It's rare these situations happen where a team trades for a player without some sort of acceptable deal on the table.
Bleacher Report recently listed the Cardinals as a team who should be atop the potential suitors if Reddick does hit the trade block.
"The Arizona Cardinals should be atop the list of interested teams if Reddick does become available. Arizona recorded just 33 sacks as a team last season, and it has already lost pass-rusher B.J. Ojulari for the season to a torn ACL," wrote Kristopher Knox.
"The big question here is whether Reddick would want to return to the franchise that drafted him. That remains an unknown, but the presence of head coach Jonathan Gannon could help draw his interest.
"Gannon was the Eagles' defensive coordinator in 2022, a campaign Reddick finished with a career-high 16 sacks.
"With $25.3 million in cap space available, Arizona could also afford to sign Reddick to an extension."
This all comes down on the shoulders of general manager Monti Ossenfort - does he feel the need to add a premier pass rusher at this point in time? Will Arizona's lack of depth and overall star power come back to haunt the Cardinals down the stretch of the 2024 season?
Regardless if Arizona is interested or not, Reddick's situation in New York will be something to monitor moving forward.
