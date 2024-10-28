Halfway Through Season, Cardinals Lead Division
ARIZONA -- Don't look now, but the Arizona Cardinals are in first place of the NFC West after eight weeks of football.
It hasn't been an ideal start for the Cardinals, who are just 4-4 but have turned things around in recent weeks.
"Yeah, for me there's no complacency. We've been 7-0. We've been 8-0. We've been in playoffs once, but I'm trying to get to that next level. You know, that's where my mindset is," Kyler Murray said following the game.
"I know we've happy right now. I know we're 4-4 and happen to be .500 and looking at the division and all that stuff. To me it doesn't really matter. I'm sticking to the grind, sticking to the process. That's what really matters. You can get beat any given Sunday in this league no matter who you are playing."
The Cardinals are technically in a three-way tie with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks at 4-4 while the Los Angeles Rams are 3-4. Arizona is 2-0 in division play with wins over the Rams and 49ers.
It's a tight race within the division, one that got even tighter after the Cardinals marched down the field on their third game-winning drive in four weeks:
"If we get a chance to go score at the end of the game with a chance to win, I like us. You know, I want the ball in my hands. I want the ball in our hands. With the guys that we have offensively, as long as we stay on schedule and we execute I think we can be one of the best offenses in the league," said Murray.
"Obviously today was one of our better days. Probably the best day we've had since the Rams game, but it's about being consistent. That's where we take strides, is if we can continue to do this and play the way we played today. It wasn't perfect, but if we continue to grow on this, then we can be up there with anybody."
The fight for the NFC West is far from over, as teams around the division look to get some massive names back in the lineup down the second half of the season. Arizona too should hopefully see guys like Darius Robinson and Jonah Williams return at some point.
The Cardinals play three division games the last five weeks of the season.
As of now, they're in the driver's seat.
