Insider Skeptical on Potential Kliff Kingsbury, Cowboys Pairing
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was a hot candidate to potentially re-take a throne this offseason after a successful regular season with the Washington Commanders as their offensive coordinator.
However, Kingsbury decided to hold off on job interviews for as long as Washington was in the postseason, and with the Commanders being one game away from a Super Bowl appearance, the wait continues.
As a result, job openings have closed - and fast.
The New England Patriots hired Mike Vrabel fairly early in the process while other openings in the league such as New York (Aaron Glenn), Chicago (Ben Johnson), Jacksonville (Liam Coen) and Las Vegas (Pete Carroll) have passed by Kingsbury.
As of now, two openings remain for Kingsbury to possibly take a second head coaching gig: Dallas and New Orleans.
NFL insider Ed Werder doesn't believe Kingsbury is a good fit in Jerry World.
Werder is accurate - Kingsbury's offenses do require quarterbacks that can move with their legs at a high level - consider his last three quarterbacks coached in Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams and Kyler Murray.
Kingsbury does seem quite content with staying in Washington as their offensive coordinator - and why wouldn't he? Kingsbury is still being paid head coach money from the Cardinals, and the Commanders are clearly a team that has potential for success both now and in the future.
Is the "right fit" in Dallas? Surely coaching for The Star is a dream job, though dealing with Jones and the circus that comes with coaching the Cowboys might not be Kingsbury's cup of tea.
Or it could be, we saw his house in Arizona.