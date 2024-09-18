Chiefs Add Former Cardinals RB to Active Roster
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals RB Keaontay Ingram is being elevated to the Kansas City Chiefs' active roster, per the team.
The move comes after starting running back Isiah Pacheco went to injured reserve with a broken fibula. His timeline for return is expected to be around six weeks.
Kansas City also signed Kareem Hunt to their practice squad.
Ingram was initially a sixth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft. His rookie season featured 12 appearances and one touchdown on 27 rushing attempts with four receptions.
In 2023, Ingram played just eight games before being released in November.
Two days later, he signed with the Chiefs and has been with the organization since on their practice squad. Ingram won the Super Bowl with Kansas City last season and signed a future/reserve contract this past offseason to remain with the Chiefs.
Other than Ingram, names such as Carson Steele and Samaje Perine are in the backfield for Kansas City to use.
Currently, the Chiefs are just one of nine NFL teams to have started the season 2-0.
Arizona, on the other hand, emerged to a 1-1 with a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 behind James Conner and the rest of their rushing attack, going for over 200 yards on the day.
