Latest Cardinals Move Spells Bad News for Special Teams
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals officially announced the signing of punter Pat O’Donnell to the active roster on Friday.
The move comes after Blake Gillikin was added to the Week 6 injury report against the Indianapolis Colts with a back injury.
Gillikin was not spotted at Friday's practice during the open portion. We will get game statuses later today.
What New Punter Signing Means
O'Donnell being added to the active roster spells bad news for Gillikin's availability on Sunday, as the Cardinals apparently are gloomy on Gillikin being ready this week.
Gillikin is recognized as one of the league's best punters, averaging 51.7 yards per punt which ranks fourth among active players at his position. He's also one of ten punters to have eight or more kicks down inside the 20.
It's unknown how serious Gillikin's injury is at this time.
The Cardinals' will make up to two practice squad elevations over the weekend with official inactives due 90 minutes prior to kickoff on Sunday.
More on New Cardinals Punter
From the Cardinals' Media Relations Dept.:
"O’Donnell (6-4, 220) is a 10-year NFL veteran who has punted in 153 games with San Francisco (2024), Green Bay (2022) and Chicago (2014-21) in his career after entering the league with the Bears as a sixth-round pick (191st overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft from the University of Miami.
"In his career, O’Donnell has 640 punts for 28,846 yards (45.1-yard avg.) with 232 punts inside the 20-yard line. The 34-year old O’Donnell punted in eight games last season with San Francisco and had a 45.1-yard average on 24 punts.
"O’Donnell will wear jersey #49."
Cardinals Have Big Challenge vs Colts in Week 6
Jonathan Gannon spoke earlier this week on the Colts, who are 4-1 entering Week 6:
“They're a good football team. Obviously, I light up when I talk about (Colts Head Coach) Shane (Steichen) because I know how good he is being with him for those two years that we were together. He's a really good football coach, and he knows how to use his people and use his weapons. He knows how to get the most out of the quarterback.
"Like I said, they've got a lot of good players. (Colts General Manager) Chris Ballard's done a really good job with that roster where it's at right now with a mix of vets, youth and premium players as I would call them.
"Then, (Colts Defensive Coordinator) Lou (Anarumo) coming over from Cincinnati, they play hard. They disguise really well. They take the ball away. They're taking the ball away at a high clip right now—I'm thinking (one of) the top couple teams in the NFL—and he's got premier players too.
"They've got two inside guys that are really good players, a really good corner, and a really good MIKE linebacker, who I was with. I was with a couple of those guys. It's a big-time challenge, there's no doubt.”