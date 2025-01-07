Kyler Murray Sends Message After Cardinals Season
ARIZONA -- The dust has settled on the Arizona Cardinals' 2024 season, and quarterback Kyler Murray leaves fans with one last message via his Instagram page:
"Beauty in the fact there's more to do.. Frustration in that we ain't do enough. My brothers and I believe, nothing will hinder that."
Murray's just played his first full season under head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, completing nearly 69% of his passes for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
It was an overall up and down season for the Cardinals, who began the year 6-4 with the NFC West division lead in their hands. Arizona still managed to finish the year with eight wins, doubling their previous total from 2023.
Steps in the right direction are happening, and Murray believes the Cardinals are close to being a postseason team.
“Really close. I think we're a couple plays, I mean every team can say it, but I think we're literally a couple plays away from being a 10 win team. I'm not going to get up here and complain about some of the things that happened throughout the season that I think kind of altered some games," said Murray after the team's Week 18 win over San Francisco.
"I think we've all got to look in the mirror and see how we can be better going into next season, me included, and come out here and be better next year.”
We'll see how the Cardinals can improve over the coming months, as they have some of the highest cap space in the league with control of their first five picks in the draft.
There's no denying what's on Murray's mind entering the future.
“Just because we finished the year the right way, just because we were close this year, doesn't mean we're going to be close next year. We got to put the work in and we got to go do it," Murray continued.
"It was good to feel, for me, (to go into) the off season having played well in the last game. That's the last thing I'll remember and the guys will remember. How did you play in the last game? It doesn't matter, but I think individually you want to feel good about your last performance. Nothing's driving me to go harder (but the fact that) I want to win Super Bowls. That's my goal.”