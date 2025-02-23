NFL Combine: 6 Quarterbacks Cardinals Need to Watch
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon could be ready to pull the trigger on their guy now as they begin the third year of their tenure in the desert.
Unfortunately for them, this quarterback group in the 2025 NFL Draft is underwhelming at best, and Arizona is certainly out of play for the top-two guys. That just means they'll have to watch out for other QBs that aren't being looked at as much as potential picks for their 2025 class.
I've said many, many times before near the top priorities for Cardinals this offseason is to get a quarterback who can legitimately compete with and push Kyler Murray this upcoming season. Murray has been largely untested in his time in the desert and it's far time that changes.
Although the 2025 draft class lacks depth and true top-end quarterback talents, I'm all in on some of the lesser known or overlooked passers in this class -- especially as guys to truly compete with Murray.
This new series prepares us for the upcoming NFL Scouting Combine as we highlight players at each position to watch carefully throughout the week in Indianapolis. These players will be separated as day one, day two, and day three prospects to pay the most attention to, while I sell you on them and why the Cardinals should entertain selecting them.
Day One Cardinals QB Targets
A quick preface here -- I do not like the Cardinals drafting a quarterback on day one under ANY circumstance. This includes trading away Murray.
What I will say is IF they decided to grab a quarterback on day one, I would advise they trade down as low as possible -- legitimately pick 32 would be most ideal -- and select a guy there simply to get their fifth-year option.
Anyways...
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
I am all-in on Dart. Through three seasons in Oxford, Dart showed progression in each season as a passer and improved significantly as a deep ball thrower. We also saw him create chemistry with several different receivers over the course of his three seasons with the Rebels.
And to round it out, his final season was his best and he did it after superstar running back Quinshon Judkins transferred out of the program.
Dart comes across as an underwhelming quarterback for many, but you know who else did last year? Bo Nix, and Nix went on to have the second-best season of all of the 2024 class' quarterbacks. For what it's worth, I was a big fan of Nix during that draft cycle, too, so I don't compare him and Dart lightly.
I see Dart in the same exact way as a player who will be overlooked and turn out to be more than a good enough starting quarterback in the pros. If a third quarterback went on day one, my bet would be Dart.
Whoever lands Dart will have a starting-level talent to push the guy in front of them or start out the gate. I love the idea of Dart with the Cardinals to push Murray and one day become the starting quarterback.
Don't sleep on...
Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Milroe is such an interesting case study and I truly have no clue what to do with him. The Alabama product truly is an all-world athlete with a big arm and running ability as good as any quarterback who has come out of college in the last several years.
But even with all of this God given talent, we have a prospect with no clear direction for the next level.
So, why make him a day one pick?
If Milroe can find the right team and situation to get him playing to his strengths then I could see him become something in the pros. Arizona would look at Milroe as a long term project to develop behind Murray, but if done correctly he could be his successor.
Day Two Cardinals QB Targets
Quinn Ewers, Texas
It's truly a shame how taboo Ewers has become in the draft community. I do understand that there are limitations here with an average build, arm strength, and athleticism, and I also acknowledge he declined from 2023 to 2024.
Truly, Ewers looks like a limited player at the next level.
But there's one thing I know for certain about Ewers and it's what I believe teams will find the most value in when evaluating him -- Ewers is a winner. Ewers won 27 games in three seasons and 37 starts with Texas. He also took the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff twice.
All of that isn't nothing.
Before you get your pitchforks, let me make something clear -- I am 10000% on the side of "Quarterback wins are NOT a stat," but that doesn't mean I speak for NFL teams and front offices. Ewers winning games at Texas is worth something to them.
Frankly, we have to credit him getting the most out of a cast of stud offensive players who changed on an annual basis.
At worst, Ewers is a long-time backup in the pros. At best, he can be Brock Purdy.
Don't sleep on...
Will Howard, Ohio State
I'll be completely transparent here -- I was not big on Will Howard for the majority of the season. But he stepped up in the CFP and helped deliver a championship to Ohio State in his first and only season with the Buckeyes after transferring from Kansas State as a long-time starter.
Between his time with K-State and tOSU, Howard put together stellar numbers and has some great rushing abilities that feel overlooked (at least in my opinion). There's something here worth noting for Howard and it could help him translate to the pros.
The Cardinals current offense is a scheme that I believe fits Howard better than legitimately any other quarterback on this list... and I mean that sincerely.
Day Three Cardinals QB Targets
Kyle McCord, Syracuse
From "I can't wait for this guy to leave" with Ohio State to "He's turning the program around" at Syracuse, McCord has had a truly fascinating college career.
McCord's lone season with the Orange saw him outproduce his entire three seasons with the Buckeyes. Not only did McCord set program records in passing yards for Syracuse, but he led the nation entirely and by a sizable amount.
McCord's passing yards (4,779) and passing touchdowns (34) crushed previous program records both owned by Ryan Nassib -- one of the Orange's best quarterbacks.
McCord was one of college football's best stories last season after rising from borderline hated to universally beloved. He went from undraftable to a potential late-round steal, and the Cardinals should be taking notice.
I've said before when evaluating quarterbacks in this class that Arizona should prioritize someone with a lot of starts and success over a long career and McCord fits that label.
Don't sleep on...
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Outside of the city limits of Bloomington, Indiana, I assert myself as one of the biggest fans of Rourke. It's not just about his impressive season, completing nearly 70% of his passes for over 3,000 passing yards and 29 touchdowns against just five interceptions. It's also not just his pro size at 6'5 and 223 lbs that has me believing in his prospects at the next level.
No, for me, it's about what he did for Indiana. And I don't just mean wins and losses.
The Hoosiers have been the laughing stock of college football for almost the entirety of its existence. But in 2024, they weren't to be meddled with. No, the Hoosiers had a backbone and were beating everyone in front of them, and beating them convincingly. It's no coincidence that started happening when Rourke arrived.
I just said early that wins aren't a quarterback stat and I stand firm on that. However, what Rourke did at Indiana in one season is one of the few examples where we can have a discussion about it...
Give me Rourke in the later part of the 2025 NFL Draft and I'll show you a pro-level quarterback who will turn into a quarterback that everyone asks themselves, "Who is this guy?" The Cardinals should be the team that takes that shot...