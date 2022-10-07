NFL Week 5 Coverage Map: Who Can Watch Cardinals-Eagles?

The Arizona Cardinals are putting the final touches on their preparations for their upcoming home game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cardinals are in search of their first home victory in almost a full calendar year, while the Eagles look to continue their streak of being the NFL's lone unbeaten team.

Playing at 1:25 p.m. Arizona time, the game will be just one of two games to watch in the afternoon, rivaling the Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys meeting.

NFL Week 5 Coverage Map: Late Slate on Fox

As you can see, the only two markets getting the Cardinals-Eagles game are the respective cities/states. An overwhelming majority of the nation will have their eyes on SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

As for Fox's early slate of games, the amount of options (and markets watching them) is a little more diverse.

NFL Week 5 Coverage Map: Early Slate on Fox

If you're in either Arizona/Philadelphia, you'll catch the Falcons traveling to take on the Buccaneers in a NFC South showdown. Only a small portion of the country will catch the Lions-Patriots game.

Flipping networks, CBS will carry the Steelers-Bills game in the early slate for majority of markets across the country, including Phoenix/Philadelphia.

NFL Week 5 Coverage Map: Early Slate on CBS

