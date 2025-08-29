Social Media Loves New Arizona Cardinals Uniforms
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals unveiled a new set of uniforms ahead of the 2025 season, and the reaction to their new threads has been nothing short of positive.
As part of the NFL's rivalry series, the NFC West and AFC East all got a special pair of uniforms to be worn once this coming season in a divisional game.
The Cardinals received a desert-inspired theme uniform and will wear them in Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Seattle Seahawks personality Sami ON Tap said, "Hate to admit it but I think the Arizona Cardinals did it better than everyone else. Holy smokes."
Another Seahawks fan said, "Imma get a lot of hate for saying this but Cardinals rival uniforms are top 3🔥 To each its own though."
The famous NFL Fashion Advice account also held high marks for the new threads:
Future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt said, "Initial Reaction: (I reserve the right to change my mind when I see them on the field). We’ve jumped the shark on uniforms. Too many uniforms. Cardinals, Patriots & Jets have the best of the bunch upon first look."
Uniform Aesthetics said, "Here we go. This is the energy we were hoping for. Cardinals knocked this out of the park, checking key boxes of a great alternate:
Geographical Significance.
Unique/Signature Color.
Nod to the Past (State Flag Shoulder).
"Absolutely no notes. Fun color, on-brand and clean. Exactly what Rivalry Series was supposed to be."
From Nike's press release:
"As a team that’s built to last, the rugged Arizona Cardinals’ Nike NFL Rivalries uniform is emblematic of everything that makes the region, its climate and its club so unique,
"A reimagined state flag sits on the sleeve patch (in a copper outline of Arizona) and on the back neck.
"A gritty texture on the jersey and pants represents the sand and dust storms that the Cardinals often play through.
"Designers dimensionalized the color palette by adding a metallic copper element — the state metal — to the number set and pant stripes."