Rivalry Uniform Rankings: Where Do Cardinals Sit?
The NFL has launched their latest jersey trend for the league with the "Rivalry" edition uniforms. They are specifically used for in-division games, with divisions rotating annually.
In the debut season, the AFC East and NFC West were honored with the new looks, including the Arizona Cardinals.
And honestly? These aren't half bad.
I took a look at the eight new uniforms between the two divisions - most of which I liked, and ranked them first to worst. Aside from the bottom two, I think these jerseys look fresh in a good way. My number one jersey is in a class of its own, however.
I also noted one player's jersey I "gotta have" in the new look with one for each side of the ball.
How did the Cardinals rank? All I'll say is not to look too hard into the placement and remember that I am still all in.
#1 San Francisco 49ers: For the Faithful
The Faithful to the Bay hashtag has been around for a while to represent the franchise, but I've always felt like the 49ers needed more gold associated with their uniforms, and the helmet wasn't enough for me. The team went all-in on the gold for their rivalry uniform and nailed it.
I'm of the opinion that not every sports team needs a black jersey, and I'm not a fan of the Niners' black jersey with red lettering and numbering. However, these stand out because the numbering is outlined with gold. I also love the font for the numbers to tie everything together in what is my favorite uniform of the bunch.
"Gotta have it" jersey: George Kittle/Fred Warner
#2 Buffalo Bills: Cold Front
I'm of the belief that a solid color with a slim outline is clean, so I was definitely a fan of what the Bills did. All whites for a team that plays in the snow is an easy check, but the blue outlining is what really sold me on it all.
But not only that, the outline was over silver numbering, plus the logo on the helmet. Add in the shoulder pad logos that have a glacier look to them and it's not hard to figure out why these are certified bangers.
"Gotta have it" jersey: Josh Allen/Joey Bosa
#3 New York Jets: Gotham City football
First off, I absolutely love the name. Looking at the uniforms, the all-black look really fits that theme. The numbering is unique with a gothic feel to it, but not in an off-putting way.
I do wish there was more inclusion of the team's green color. If all the players are rocking the green-tinted visor, then I am game. However, that shouldn't be a requirement to include green in the uniform.
"Gotta have it" jersey: Garrett Wilson/Sauce Gardner
#4 Seattle Seahawks: 12 As One
The Seahawks have legitimately never missed on their jerseys, and this is no exception. The iridescent colors look great, and the feathering design on the upper part of the jersey is fantastic; it gives off Oregon Duck vibes, and that's a major compliment.
The only reason I don't have them higher is because they aren't overly different from their normal uniforms. Still, they played it safe and crushed it.
"Gotta have it" jersey: Jaxon Smith-Njigba/Devon Witherspoon
#5 New England Patriots: Nor'easter
Big fan of these ones. Although the Patriots stepped away from almost any inclusion of red (not my favorite, considering the team name), I love the fresh shades of blue. The "NE" on the shoulder pads is a nice touch, and it's hard to mess up white numbering and lettering with a black outline. The white helmets are what have my attention the most, but the style feels new in a good way. Still, I miss the red.
"Gotta have it" jersey: Drake Maye/Christian Gonzalez
#6 Arizona Cardinals: Built To Last
Our beloved Cardinals' rivalry jerseys aren't half bad, but not perfect. The one aspect they absolutely nailed on the head was the state flag inside the outline of the state on the shoulder pads. It's the perfect throwback to the original Phoenix Cardinals uniforms, but updated for a modern look.
The speckled look on the jersey is a fresh take and stands out in a good way. With red numbering and lettering and a solid helmet, these jerseys are more than good enough in my book.
"Gotta have it" jersey: Marvin Harrison Jr./Josh Sweat
#7 Los Angeles Rams: Midnight Mode
I mentioned earlier that not every team needs black uniforms; it may be cool and trendy, but that doesn't mean you're required to have one... or worse yet, force one. The Rams' black uniforms aren't horrible, but they're not good, either.
I forgive them for their "Midnight Mode" uniforms, however. They do a great job incorporating their colors with an emphasis on the yellow. Still not my favorite, but it could've been 100x worse.
"Gotta have it" jersey: Puka Nacua/Jared Verse
#8 Miami Dolphins: From the Depths
These are... a choice. The Dolphins don't make these black jerseys work at all, and that's a shame because I love the use of orange outlining for lettering and a teal trim for the numbering.
Those are great, but I would've preferred the team staying true to their bright colors, which is what makes the Dolphins' uniforms so great. This was a mistake.
"Gotta have it" jersey: Jaylen Waddle/Jaelen Phillips