Stephen A. Smith: Cardinals Have Reached Their Ceiling With Kyler Murray
The Arizona Cardinals are on a two-game losing streak entering their Week 5 matchup against the Tennessee Titans - and all eyes, ears and spotlights are on quarterback Kyler Murray.
Murray, in his seventh season, entered 2025 with put-up-or-shut-up expectations surrounding his play. With the offense running it back and Murray publicly vouching for his group of weapons, fans held him and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to high standards.
Those standards have yet to be met, and ESPN's Stephen A. Smith staunchly believes the Cardinals have hit their ceiling with Murray under center.
Stephen A. Smith: Cardinals, Kyler Murray Need Change
"I don't know - what I will say is that he's been in the league long enough where you haven't had a single playoff win. We got to pay attention to that. We got to pay attention to the fact that you're costing the team about $43 million. We got to pay attention to the fact that he was sacked six times last night, so he was under constant pressure," Smith said on First Take after the game.
"But he wasn't great for the better part of three and a half quarters to be quite honest with you. It wasn't just Marvin Harrison that was struggling, it was him. And so we have to look at it from that standpoint. I could say you could go back to the developmental process. Him playing under Kliff Kingsbury all of those years, and how much did that really, really work out for him? I believe in Kyler Murray as a talent.
"I think we've seen him step up in the way that he stepped up with those two touchdown drives to tie the game. 20-20 after being down 20-6, he deserves a lot of credit for that. But the level of consistency has been lacking. And when you look at it from that standpoint, and you see the ascension of other quarterbacks in this league, you do have to take a look at it. Is it him? Is it the coaching? Is it the system?
"... I will tell you that it does give you cause to pause."
Is Kyler Murray Truly The Problem?
Murray hasn't been quite an MVP candidate for Arizona - though he's been far from the biggest problem in the desert.
The Cardinals can't establish the run for what's been four consecutive weeks to begin the year, and that attack suffered another loss when James Conner was placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.
The same offensive line that can't create running lanes also pass blocks, and Murray's been sacked 13 times through four games - third-highest in the league entering tonight's Monday Night Football battles.
Murray's receivers, route concepts and offensive coordinator could truly have their own article's worth of evaluation and why things aren't working in Arizona.
In Drew Petzing's offense, Murray isn't asked to be a hero - he's asked to be a high-upside game manager.
But in order for the Cardinals to truly get going, all other facets of the offense have to be working - and that's simply not the case at the moment.
Murray isn't playing perfect - but Arizona's offense is such a mess at the moment - so much to the point where it's unfair to pin failures on the quarterback.