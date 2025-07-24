Super Bowl Contender Showing Interest in Arizona Cardinals Free Agent LB
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals LB Kyzir White visited the Detroit Lions this week, as first reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
White hit free agency this offseason after two years in Arizona's defense. The veteran linebacker was named a captain for both seasons played with the Cardinals by head coach Jonathan Gannon, who had prior experience with him in Philadelphia.
White was an ultra-productive run-stopping linebacker that struggled in pass coverage. Lions on SI's John Maakaron highlighted White could make sense as a depth piece in Detroit with Alex Anzalone dealing with a hamstring injury.
The Lions are projected to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders entering this season out of the NFC despite losing their coordinators on both sides of the ball.
"He (was) a captain so that's a challenge from a leadership standpoint, and the defense," Gannon said earlier this offseason.
"But we feel really good where we are at right now. We're going to try a lot of guys out there. If they deserve a role they will have a role."
To replace White, the Cardinals signed Akeem Davis-Gaither in free agency and drafted Cody Simon in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The starting spot opposite of Mack Wilson appears to be wide open as training camp is now officially underway in Arizona.
"I think that there's a level of enthusiasm throughout our team. They understand what they need to do to win more games. And I think it's pretty clear to those guys and honestly they know it's going to be highly competitive," Gannon told reporters at training camp yesterday.
"The roster's in a good spot. Mine's done a great job with that. There's a lot of spots open, and there's a lot of competition for those spots. So guys right now are looking to compete for their roles."