Teammate Passionately Defends Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn't exactly need defending from teammates entering his seventh season in the NFL - though guys in the locker room are still aware of some narratives surrounding the franchise passer.
Murray - the team's No. 1 overall pick back in 2019 - has fallen short for most of his tenure in the desert, leading the Cardinals to just one playoff appearance since landing in Arizona.
Murray's had to deflect shots concerning his height since entering the league, though chatter around the former Heisman winner increased after it was revealed his $230.5 million contract extension a few years ago featured a study clause that ensured Murray would watch a certain amount of film per week.
Murray, who hasn't been shy about his love for gaming, has since had consistent Call of Duty jokes thrown his way any time a bad performance arises - his interception in preseason play being the latest case.
Teammate and running back Michael Carter, when speaking with reporters this week, wasn't having it.
Michael Carter Defends Kyler Murray
“Now, I'm not on it all day,” Carter said when discussing his passion for video games. “I know how you did the last guy [Murray]. Which, I feel like that's BS because he works really f------ hard. He works really f------- hard. That's b-------”
Plenty of NFL players are active when it comes to gaming, with some big names streaming themselves on various platforms.
However, the stigma still follows Murray around to this day.
“I think the gaming thing is a huge stigma. I think older GMs look at it and think, ‘Jesus, grow the eff up. Like, this guy’s addicted to gaming.'” FS1's Colin Cowherd said last offseason.
It doesn't feel like Murray will shed those narratives unless he takes the Cardinals on a postseason run - something not seen in the desert since 2021.
It's a big year for Murray and others in Arizona, as we're entering the oh-so-pivotal third season under the new regime of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.
As for Carter, the veteran running back finds himself on the roster bubble ahead of final cut down day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 26.
"It's tough to be on the practice squad because I know I'm good enough to play football every Sunday, Monday, Thursday night, whatever it is," Carter said.
"I made plenty of plays so I don't question, 'Am I good enough anymore?' I question how do I get to the next level where I don't have to deal with that anymore - and then the next level, and then the next level, whatever that may be."