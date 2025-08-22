All Cardinals

Teammate Passionately Defends Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals aren't having any more Kyler Murray slander.

Donnie Druin

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks the field before their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) walks the field before their preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray doesn't exactly need defending from teammates entering his seventh season in the NFL - though guys in the locker room are still aware of some narratives surrounding the franchise passer.

Murray - the team's No. 1 overall pick back in 2019 - has fallen short for most of his tenure in the desert, leading the Cardinals to just one playoff appearance since landing in Arizona.

Murray's had to deflect shots concerning his height since entering the league, though chatter around the former Heisman winner increased after it was revealed his $230.5 million contract extension a few years ago featured a study clause that ensured Murray would watch a certain amount of film per week.

Murray, who hasn't been shy about his love for gaming, has since had consistent Call of Duty jokes thrown his way any time a bad performance arises - his interception in preseason play being the latest case.

Teammate and running back Michael Carter, when speaking with reporters this week, wasn't having it.

Michael Carter Defends Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Aug 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Now, I'm not on it all day,” Carter said when discussing his passion for video games. “I know how you did the last guy [Murray]. Which, I feel like that's BS because he works really f------ hard. He works really f------- hard. That's b-------”

Plenty of NFL players are active when it comes to gaming, with some big names streaming themselves on various platforms.

However, the stigma still follows Murray around to this day.

“I think the gaming thing is a huge stigma. I think older GMs look at it and think, ‘Jesus, grow the eff up. Like, this guy’s addicted to gaming.'” FS1's Colin Cowherd said last offseason.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murra
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) reacts after a yellow penalty flag is thrown against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It doesn't feel like Murray will shed those narratives unless he takes the Cardinals on a postseason run - something not seen in the desert since 2021.

It's a big year for Murray and others in Arizona, as we're entering the oh-so-pivotal third season under the new regime of head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

As for Carter, the veteran running back finds himself on the roster bubble ahead of final cut down day, which is Tuesday, Aug. 26.

"It's tough to be on the practice squad because I know I'm good enough to play football every Sunday, Monday, Thursday night, whatever it is," Carter said.

"I made plenty of plays so I don't question, 'Am I good enough anymore?' I question how do I get to the next level where I don't have to deal with that anymore - and then the next level, and then the next level, whatever that may be."

Donnie Druin
DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

