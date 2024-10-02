Two Starters Missing From Cardinals Practice
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals CB Garrett Williams and K Matt Prater were not spotted during the team's open portion of practice on Wednesday.
The Cardinals are 1-3 ahead of their Week 5 preparation against the San Francisco 49ers, which will be their first road test in four weeks.
Arizona recently announced the signing of practice squad kicker Chad Ryland, who previously was with the New England Patriots. Ryland worked out for the Cardinals last week.
It's unknown what the specific injuries are for both Prater and Williams, though both will be revealed later today with the first Week 5 injury report between the 49ers and Cardinals.
Earlier today, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon praised Williams when asked where the second-year corner has grown the most.
"I think he's gotten better covering. In that slot, he's got some tough matchups. A lot of times he's one on one with a full route tree to cover. First, second, third level routes. I think he's doing a really good job. And he's very smart. He's a good processor, he's never really sped up. He's doing a good job," Gannon told reporters.
Williams has emerged as Arizona's best cover corner in just his second season.
Meanwhile, Prater's absence would be large considering his ability to convert long-distance field goals.
More on Ryland from the Cardinals' press release:
"Ryland (6-0, 195) kicked in all 17 games last season with New England after entering the league with the Patriots as a fourth-round selection (112th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft from Maryland. As a rookie, Ryland scored 72 points after connecting on 16-of-25 field goal attempts and 24-of-25 PATs. He played at Maryland in 2022 after four seasons at Eastern Michigan (2018-21). Ryland was released by the Patriots on August 27."
Present today was TE Trey McBride, who missed last week due to a concussion.
