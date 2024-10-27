Tyreek Hill's Status for Cardinals-Dolphins Revealed
The Miami Dolphins are expected to have WR Tyreek Hill for Sunday's Week 8 battle against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game due to an foot injury, is expected to play vs. the Cardinals, per source."
Hill practiced regularly on Wednesday before being limited on Thursday and was a non-participant on Friday. Despite seeing a consistent downgrade in status throughout the week, Miami will have one of their top weapons available.
The Dolphins are 2-4 on the season and hope they can "get right" against a friendly Cardinals defense that has already ruled out Roy Lopez, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Darius Robinson ahead of Week 8.
Hill will be gaining quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back after the passer passed through the league's concussion protocol this week. This will be his first appearance since leaving action in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills.
Hill has 294 yards on 24 receptions with one touchdown on the year, which was scored in Week 1. Hill and his fellow receiver counterparts have struggled to produce as of late, though Tagovailoa's presence should undoubtedly help.
He sent the following message to fantasy owners this week:
"We're back, baby! Strike up the f----- band, start me this week. Let's go!"
While we'll officially learn Hill's status 90 minutes ahead of game time in Miami, reports indicate one of the league's best receivers will be healthy and available against the Cardinals.
