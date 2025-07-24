This UDFA Has Best Chance to Surprise Arizona Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are fully underway with training camp, and the team will see numerous players earn different roles and opportunities throughout the process.
Undrafted free agents typically have a longshot at making a final 53 man roster for a variety of reasons, though typically a few for each organization manage to shine and impress the coaching staff each summer.
For the Cardinals in 2025, Bleacher Report believes their surprise UDFA could be Tennessee Volunteers DT Elijah Simmons.
B/R: Elijah Simmons Can Surprise Arizona Cardinals
"The Arizona Cardinals overhauled their defensive line this offseason with the additions of Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson, Calais Campbell and the first-round selection of Walter Nolen III," wrote Brent Sobleski.
"In most cases, these types of moves might be a deterrent for an undrafted free agent to sign with the team, let alone make the roster.
"In Elijah Simmons' case, he fits a specific role that's somewhat lacking even after the positional facelift. Beyond Tomlinson, the Cardinals are looking for depth regarding another potential space-filler along the defensive interior.
"Simmons is a 6'1", 334-pound widebody capable of eating up blocks with enough explosiveness to reset the line of scrimmage. He won't bring much as a pass-rusher, but he's going to do the dirty work and create some havoc when necessary to unleash everyone else around him."
With injuries to Bilal Nichols, Walter Nolen and BJ Ojulari keeping the three defensive players out of action to begin training camp, players such as Simmons will only benefit from those opportunities.
Arizona has a fairly deep defensive line room, creating quite the uphill battle for Simmons to make an impact - let alone the final roster.
However, out of any of the undrafted free agent players on Arizona's roster, Simmons has the tools and talent to create chaos.