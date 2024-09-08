Upset Alert: Cardinals Lead Bills at Halftime
The Arizona Cardinals lead the Buffalo Bills 17-10 at halftime.
Recap:
First Quarter
It was football weather in Buffalo, as the game-time temperature was 60 degrees with winds as high as 19 MPH.
The Cardinals received the opening kickoff (after winning the toss) and leaned on running back James Conner early, moving the ball down the field on the first six plays through Pitt product.
Facing a third-and-13 deep in Buffalo territory, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray was hit late after sliding and Arizona had their drive extended, setting the team up for a first-and-goal.
Three plays later, WR Michael Wilson gave Arizona their first touchdown.
The Cardinals held the ball for seven minutes on their opening drive before scoring.
AZ 7, BUF 0
A strong return from the Bills saw Josh Allen and co. take over in Arizona territory.
Three plays later, Buffalo was already in the red zone - though Allen was strip-sacked from behind by Roy Lopez with the ball recovered by Justin Jones to give the Cardinals possession at their own 29-yard line.
Facing another third down, a 24-yard dump-off to backup RB Emari Demercado extended Arizona's second drive.
Kicker Matt Prater will be set up for a short field goal attempt to begin the second quarter as the Cardinals face a fourth-and-4.
Second Quarter
Prater's 29-yard field goal was good to push Arizona's lead to double digits.
AZ 10, BUF 0
The Bills did once again march down the field thanks to strong work from James Cook, and though Allen drew their first touchdown via his legs, a facemask penalty on their OL cancelled the play and pushed the Bills back to the 19-yard line for a third-and-goal, forcing Buffalo to settle for a field goal.
AZ 10, BUF 3
Marvin Harrison Jr. finally put his name on the box score with his first reception on Arizona's third drive.
Methodically, the Cardinals again marched down the field - and on their third drive, Arizona found their third score via a Conner rushing touchdown with just under three minutes to go in the first half.
AZ 17, BUF 3
The Bills - with seconds remaining - saw Allen sneak into the end zone on an option play to give Buffalo their first touchdown of the season.
AZ 17, BUF 10
The Bills will receive the ball to begin the third quarter.
