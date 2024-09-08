Cardinals Duo Projected to Take NFL By Storm
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals believe they have a strong duo on their hands between quarterback Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. - and so too does CBS Sports analyst Jay Feeley.
Ahead of Arizona's Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, Feeley said he believes the two will take the NFL by storm.
"I kind of feel like that kid at Christmas. You have your wish list, your No. 1 item, you got the big box in the corner. It's wrapped. You hope it's that gift, and you hope your parents got you what you wanted - because that's how I feel about Marvin Harrison Jr.," Feeley said ahead of kickoff.
"We haven't seen him much, we've seen him play a few plays in preseason. But when I watched him at practice and I saw the things he did - when you look back at what he did in college and how dominant he was at Ohio State, he does everything excellently.
"He is a pro already. ... Everything you want a No. 1 receiver to do he's done so far, and that's why they're so excited about him. Kyler Murray loves him. Kyler Murray can't wait to watch him go out and play. I think we're going to see the best version of Kyler Murray, he's got a great connection with his head coach Jonathan Gannon.
"They're on the same page. He respects his head coach. He really enjoys being with him. I think Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. are going to go out and take the league by storm this year."
Murray himself met with reporters previously and said he's excited to watch the No. 4 overall pick go to work.
"I know fans are excited, but at the end of the day I have to go out and execute what Drew [Petzing] calls. I'm super excited for Marv, obviously. I know the type of talent he is and what he's capable of but we got to go out and do it," Murray told reporters.
"I don't really view him as a rookie, to be honest. I know he is, but man - his ability and his mental, it's not on the level of a rookie. I expect him to go out there and do what he does."
