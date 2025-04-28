Why Late OL Draft Pick Made Sense for Cardinals
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected six defensive players out of their seven total picks. The lone offensive rookie taken was sixth-round pick Hayden Conner, an offensive lineman out of Texas.
Arizona entered this year's draft without owning the rights to their sixth-rounder, as they had traded it to the Denver Broncos at the 2024 deadline in exchange for pass rusher Baron Browning.
But, in an unsurprising turn of events, GM Monti Ossenfort couldn't live without a gritty late-round selection, and moved down in the fifth round to earn back a sixth-round pick.
The Cardinals flipped fifth-rounders with the Dallas Cowboys, and picked up their sixth, and Conner was the ultimate selection. Conner is mainly an interior OL - projecting as a pure guard - and while he lacks that wide range of versatility, he brings exactly the type of presence one might expect Arizona to look for.
Why Hayden Conner Makes Sense for Arizona Cardinals
Conner is a monster on the field. He measures in at 6-foot-6, 314 pounds, though some sites have him listed at 6-foot-5, 333. In this case, pick whichever number you prefer.
The big man carries explosive power with him wherever he goes. It's easy to see why the Cardinals liked him — he's a downhill force, whose game will translate very well to a run-first offense.
But he's not just a run-blocker. In 2024, he allowed zero sacks. The Cardinals are relatively unstable at interior OL, and despite re-signing Evan Brown to a one-year deal, they need at least one or two proficient interior OL to contribute right away.
They might expect a big leap out of 2024 draft pick Isaiah Adams, and there's little chance of Conner getting many starts as a sixth-rounder, but he did play serious, bug-man football in a tough SEC conference, for a big-time program in Texas.
But the Cardinals clearly liked what they saw from Conner, and he does appear to be the right archetype of player to eventually have a successful role in the NFL, even if that comes in a more platoon setup.
Arizona's interior OL could stand to see more improvement, but Conner has the makeup to contribute for this team in the future, despite being a day-three pick.