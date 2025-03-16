Why Veteran Free Agent WR Could Be Fit For Cardinals
It might seem as if former second-round pick Elijah Moore has been in the NFL for quite some time, but he's only been in the NFL for four seasons, and the Arizona Cardinals might want to take a flier on him.
The Cardinals wide receiver group struggled as a whole in 2024, with star TE Trey McBride making up the majority of the air yards.
That is perfectly fine by itself, with a star the caliber of McBride, but the Cardinals don't have many options at wide receiver, other than hoping for an improved 2025 campaign out of Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and greg Dortch.
As I've written before, adding even a marginally higher-caliber WR to add both speed over the top and agility in the middle of the field would only be a step in a positive direction for Harrison, Wilson, Dortch, and even QB Kyler Murray.
The wide receiver market is somewhat lackluster this year, but Moore is one of the intriguing options to examine. He has great acceleration, excellent hands and an ability to withstand punishing hits in from his dangerous position.
While he's not up alongside Tyreek Hill and other speedsters, he's got enough speed to help take the top off a defense if needed, while showcasing his footwork in the slot.
His production has been low so far in his career, but can you truly fault Moore for the dysfunction that is the New York Jets' and Cleveland Browns' offenses from 2021-2024?
He had just 538 receiving yards and one touchdown in 2024, and graded out somewhat poorly, but he's still just entering his age-25 season.
While the Cardinals are loath to focus on aerial offense, Moore could provide a boost to the receiving group and bring some versatility. His very presence on the field would simply make it more difficult on defenses, who currently focus most of their energy on McBride and Harrison.
While it's quite possible Moore might put up solid numbers in Arizona, it's more about adding a slight upgrade in the slot who can be both a deep threat and a midd-of-field target for Murray.
With a history of lower production, he wouldn't be an expensive signing, with PFF expecting a one-year, $4.4 million deal. While the Cardinals could opt to target a receiver in the Draft, or simply run back the talent they have now, Moore is someone GM Monti Ossenfort might want to call about.