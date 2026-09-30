2 Cardinals Quarterbacks at Center of NFL Trade Buzz

ARIZONA — Trade rumors around the Arizona Cardinals seem to be heating up.

The Cardinals are 1-2 and are at the forefront of headlines thanks to names ranging from Marvin Harrison Jr. to Josh Sweat and more.

Arizona's quarterback room is the most likely source of movement ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, however. And it makes sense.

The Cardinals would love to see rookie Carson Beck on the field at some point. Beck, a third-round pick, has a massive question mark on his future in the desert with a 2027 quarterback draft class projected to be bountiful.

However, Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew stand in the way of the Miami product seeing the field — making a trade likely to clear Beck's path.

That's been our opinion for a while — though ESPN recently included the pair of Cardinals veteran passers in their Week 4 buzz file:

"A lot of these situations are going to change drastically by midseason. Jacoby Brissett could struggle and prompt the Cardinals to want to see third-round rookie Carson Beck, which could lead to Brissett or veteran backup Gardner Minshew II being dealt," wrote Dan Graziano.

Jeremy Fowler added, "Brissett could be a valuable trade asset if the Cardinals want to look at later in the season."

Both Brissett and Minshew are on expiring contracts, making them free agents after this season.

Brissett has been under center for the Cardinals during their 1-2 start, ranking top ten in passes attempted and completion percentage — though Arizona's offense has lacked explosive plays with Brissett in the mix.

Arizona head coach Mike LaFleur doesn't believe Brissett's at fault.

"It’s all-encompassing, " LaFleur said. "... We’re going to be who we are, but the explosive play is the right call at the right time with the right protection and with the receivers getting from point A to point B as fast as humanly possible (with) the quarterback going through his progression, reading with his feet and if it’s not there because the defense dictated it, check it down. It’s all-encompassing.”

Minshew, meanwhile, serves as the Cardinals' QB2 on the depth chart — though there's serious questions on who would actually replace Brissett in the offense if needed. Minshew is a veteran and former Pro Bowl passer while Beck needs every rep possible in 2026.

It's a balance the Cardinals will eventually have to find, though trade rumors — specifically in their quarterback room — do make sense.