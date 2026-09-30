Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Trade Buzz Is Real — But the Price Doesn't Work for Arizona

ARIZONA — Trade buzz around Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is real.

The third-year wideout has struggled out of the gates and to this point has been nothing more than a supporting cast member in Arizona's offense, falling well short of expectations placed on the former fourth overall pick.

As a result, Harrison's been at the forefront of trade rumors for multiple weeks now. After making an appearance in ESPN's buzz file last week, Harrison again is at the forefront of trade rumors ahead of Week 4:

ESPN Doubles Down on Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Buzz

"Teams are continuing to watch the Marvin Harrison Jr. situation closely, wondering if he would become available, as Dan pointed out last week. He would have a market, though not for a high pick (possibly a quality Day 3 pick, as one team forecasted). Harrison, the former No. 4 overall pick who has struggled in Arizona, showed a slight uptick last week vs. San Francisco with three catches for 43 yards on five targets. But tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Michael Wilson are clearly the Cardinals' primary options," wrote Jeremy Fowler.

"Harrison is a player to monitor closer to the deadline. Teams are still trying to assess what has happened with someone who seemed like a slam dunk out of Ohio State. 'I don't think one scout expected this. I didn't see all the drops and lack of competing [in college],' one team evaluator pointed out. 'Very weird. Probably needs a fresh start. Looks too big for him right now.'"

Why That Trade Doesn't Make Sense

Perhaps a bit further down the line (next offseason at the earliest) a trade would work for the Cardinals.

Not right now. For a few reasons.

For as much as Harrison's been a bystander in the Cardinals' offense, the timing of these trade rumors doesn't align right for Arizona. The organization isn't going to move off Harrison for a mere Day 3 pick — not at this moment when they don't have the depth to replace him, and not from a general manager who may or may not be here in the desert next offseason in Monti Ossenfort.

Harrison's box score has largely been lackluster, though his presence on the field commands attention. Cardinals teammates and coaches have commented on the defensive spotlight Harrison commands, and the gravity somebody else would provide (Jalen Brooks, in example) wouldn't be comparable.

Perhaps that is a small part of the equation in seeing what helps others in the offense thrive. Calling Harrison a decoy would be a harsh label, though the attention he commands is real.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next part of the equation is the projected draft compensation back for Harrison. If a Day 3 pick really is what Arizona could get for Harrison, the Cardinals are much better off keeping the Ohio State product on the field. It's not as if Harrison's a locker room stirrir or bad teammate/influence — he simply isn't producing.

We also need to remember we're just three weeks into the Mike LaFleur offensive era, where both Harrison and the Cardinals' brand new scheme will continue molding and adapting with each other. Harrison just had his best outing of the season and showed signs of life after a desperate few weeks.

This isn't an addition by subtraction case. Harrison very much is a trade candidate moving into the future, though their projected compensation back in a deal on top of their inability to immediately replace him makes this an easy no.

We should revisit this conversation in the offseason.