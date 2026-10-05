3 Advanced Stats Reveal the Real Story of Cardinals' Week 4 Loss

The Arizona Cardinals suffered another frustrating loss in Week 4, falling to the New York Giants 36-24 at MetLife Stadium. After taking control early (14-3 lead), Arizona struggled to sustain its momentum and was held to just seven points in the second half.

"There is no script for this one," head coach Mike LaFleur said postgame.

"No loss is fun, all three losses that we've had over the last three weeks have been different. This one is going to sting."

Here are a few stats that stand out.

Giants' Blitz Rate

The New York Giants blitzed the Arizona Cardinals 53.8% of the time in Week 4. This was the highest blitz rate by a Giants defense since the start of the last season, per Next Gen Stats.

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) and New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (3) sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against the blitz, Jacoby Brissett completed 6-of-18 passes for 55 yards. Overall, Brissett was pressured on more than half of his dropbacks Sunday (52.4%).

"They were heating us up pretty good," LaFleur said. "I'm going to put it on me in terms of having the right play design to get these guys open where we can play pitch and catch a little bit easier."

Five 20+ Yard Receptions Allowed

Arizona has struggled to limit explosive pass plays this season. Unfortunately, things did not improve against the Giants, as the Cardinals allowed five receptions of 20+ yards.

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) catches the ball while Arizona Cardinals safety Andrew Wingard (28) attempts an interception during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Nabers, who was selected two picks after Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, was responsible for three of the five explosive pass plays (39,28,25).

Through four games, the Cardinals have allowed 14 passes of at least 20+ yards.

"We want explosives, and we want to limit explosives," coach LaFleur said postgame. "I got to look at the tape and see where some of the breakdowns occurred. We'll get it fixed and get it fixed fast."

46.2% Stacked Box

The Cardinals' ground game was rolling early. After the first quarter, Arizona's running backs produced 81 yards on nine carries (9.0 YPC). To counter the rushing attack, the Giants decided to stack the box. Per Next Gen Stats, New York loaded the box with 8+ defenders 46.2% of the time. This was the third-highest stacked box percentage in Week 4 (Pending MNF).

"They just started loading it up. You could tell they had to talk about just playing a little bit harder," Mike LaFleur told J.P. Shadrick and A.Q. Shipley on the Cardinals Locker Room Show. "They loaded up, and when they do that, we obviously got to take advantage of it. And we just didn't."

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier (22) rushes the ball while New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (27) attempts to defend during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach LaFleur believes there were "opportunities in the pass game" because there were so many defenders in the box.

"Obviously, I have to do a better job of putting these guys in positions to be successful to be able to attack that pressure in man (coverage) that they were giving us."