14 Studs and Duds From Cardinals Heartbreaking Loss to Giants

The Arizona Cardinals have more questions than answers after their frustrating loss to the New York Giants in Week 4, one that went all the way down to the wire before the Cardinals crumbled with the game on the line.

Arizona drops to 1-3 after 60 minutes at MetLife Stadium — here's our weekly studs and duds:

Stud: Jeremiyah Love

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love's stat line was limited thanks to limited usage, but when he was on the field, Arizona was incredibly effective at moving the ball.

Love rushed 14 times for 63 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His role diminished after Arizona strayed away from the rushing attack and the Cardinals opted for Tyler Allgeier for pass protection late in the game.

Love's only reception was a massive loss on a screen pass for minus eight yards — though that was practically the only play Love was involved in that was negative.

He needs the ball more, no more ifs, ands or buts.

Dud: Wydett Williams

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Wydett Williams Jr. (31) tackles New York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields (88) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals were forced to turn to Wydett Williams after Andrew Wingard went down due to injury and didn't return.

The gap between the two players couldn't be clearer.

Williams was responsible for multiple major lapses in coverage (one leading to a touchdown) and even a block in the back during an interception return, which yielded a penalty.

A very forgettable day for the rookie that will surely be a tough time in the film room tomorrow.

Stud: Walter Nolen III

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line Walter Nolen III (97) and Arizona Cardinals linebacker Eku Leota (54) celebrated sacking New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (19) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nolen got off to a slow start this regular season, though Arizona's former first-round pick quickly found his footing in Week 4.

Nolen registered four tackles (2 TFL) and was involved in at least two sacks (though he only was credited for one).

Nolen holds serious potential to be a game-changer, and his presence along Arizona's line today in both rushing the passer and stopping the run was nothing short of impressive.

Dud: Jacoby Brissett

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, Brissett wasn't completely at fault for Arizona's loss today. The two interceptions he threw early on were fluky while the game-ender was simply him needing to get the ball out.

That being said, Brissett was only strong in spurts today, and when the game was on the line, he failed to deliver.

His 4.7 average yards per completion is noticeably short while his 55.2 passer rating was the worst he's had in years.

Noise will continue to grow on his job security in relation to Carson Beck, and if a 21/35 for 166 YRD and 2 TD to 3 INT stat line is in the books consistently, it's only a matter of time before that comes to fruition.

Other Studs

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs with the ball against New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (2) and safety Tyler Nubin (27) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Wilson: He wasn't able to convert on the last drive but seven receptions for 95 yards is a strong performance.

He wasn't able to convert on the last drive but seven receptions for 95 yards is a strong performance. Marvin Harrison Jr.: The stat line isn't sexy (one reception for 12 yards) but he found the end zone and drew penalty flags on two of his other three targets.

The stat line isn't sexy (one reception for 12 yards) but he found the end zone and drew penalty flags on two of his other three targets. Josh Sweat : Sweat found the quarterback for the first time all season and logged multiple pressures, even after being questionable.

: Sweat found the quarterback for the first time all season and logged multiple pressures, even after being questionable. Darius Robinson: The former first-round pick hasn't been able to make an impact for much of his early career, though a sack and four tackles is sure a step in the right direction.

The former first-round pick hasn't been able to make an impact for much of his early career, though a sack and four tackles is sure a step in the right direction. Budda Baker: Baker had multiple passes broken up today and even logged the rare interception under his belt. Today might have been his best game of the season.

Baker had multiple passes broken up today and even logged the rare interception under his belt. Today might have been his best game of the season. Garrett Williams: Williams looked strong in both run and pass support today. Week by week he looks more like himself after returning from injury.

Other Duds

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs with the ball against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. (1) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mack Wilson Sr. : Wilson forced a fumble but was responsible for multiple touchdown passes when dropping back into coverage.

: Wilson forced a fumble but was responsible for multiple touchdown passes when dropping back into coverage. L.J. Collier: Collier logged just one touchdown but had an avoidable facemask penalty that extended a Giants drive for a touchdown.

Collier logged just one touchdown but had an avoidable facemask penalty that extended a Giants drive for a touchdown. Right Side of the OL: We'll group Elijah Wilkinson and Isaiah Adams together — both of their performances in pass protection were poor and they continue to be a liability for the Cardinals' offense.