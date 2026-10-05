14 Studs and Duds From Cardinals Heartbreaking Loss to Giants
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The Arizona Cardinals have more questions than answers after their frustrating loss to the New York Giants in Week 4, one that went all the way down to the wire before the Cardinals crumbled with the game on the line.
Arizona drops to 1-3 after 60 minutes at MetLife Stadium — here's our weekly studs and duds:
Stud: Jeremiyah Love
Love's stat line was limited thanks to limited usage, but when he was on the field, Arizona was incredibly effective at moving the ball.
Love rushed 14 times for 63 yards, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His role diminished after Arizona strayed away from the rushing attack and the Cardinals opted for Tyler Allgeier for pass protection late in the game.
Love's only reception was a massive loss on a screen pass for minus eight yards — though that was practically the only play Love was involved in that was negative.
He needs the ball more, no more ifs, ands or buts.
Dud: Wydett Williams
The Cardinals were forced to turn to Wydett Williams after Andrew Wingard went down due to injury and didn't return.
The gap between the two players couldn't be clearer.
Williams was responsible for multiple major lapses in coverage (one leading to a touchdown) and even a block in the back during an interception return, which yielded a penalty.
A very forgettable day for the rookie that will surely be a tough time in the film room tomorrow.
Stud: Walter Nolen III
Nolen got off to a slow start this regular season, though Arizona's former first-round pick quickly found his footing in Week 4.
Nolen registered four tackles (2 TFL) and was involved in at least two sacks (though he only was credited for one).
Nolen holds serious potential to be a game-changer, and his presence along Arizona's line today in both rushing the passer and stopping the run was nothing short of impressive.
Dud: Jacoby Brissett
Look, Brissett wasn't completely at fault for Arizona's loss today. The two interceptions he threw early on were fluky while the game-ender was simply him needing to get the ball out.
That being said, Brissett was only strong in spurts today, and when the game was on the line, he failed to deliver.
His 4.7 average yards per completion is noticeably short while his 55.2 passer rating was the worst he's had in years.
Noise will continue to grow on his job security in relation to Carson Beck, and if a 21/35 for 166 YRD and 2 TD to 3 INT stat line is in the books consistently, it's only a matter of time before that comes to fruition.
Other Studs
- Michael Wilson: He wasn't able to convert on the last drive but seven receptions for 95 yards is a strong performance.
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: The stat line isn't sexy (one reception for 12 yards) but he found the end zone and drew penalty flags on two of his other three targets.
- Josh Sweat: Sweat found the quarterback for the first time all season and logged multiple pressures, even after being questionable.
- Darius Robinson: The former first-round pick hasn't been able to make an impact for much of his early career, though a sack and four tackles is sure a step in the right direction.
- Budda Baker: Baker had multiple passes broken up today and even logged the rare interception under his belt. Today might have been his best game of the season.
- Garrett Williams: Williams looked strong in both run and pass support today. Week by week he looks more like himself after returning from injury.
Other Duds
- Mack Wilson Sr.: Wilson forced a fumble but was responsible for multiple touchdown passes when dropping back into coverage.
- L.J. Collier: Collier logged just one touchdown but had an avoidable facemask penalty that extended a Giants drive for a touchdown.
- Right Side of the OL: We'll group Elijah Wilkinson and Isaiah Adams together — both of their performances in pass protection were poor and they continue to be a liability for the Cardinals' offense.
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Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!Follow DonnieDruin