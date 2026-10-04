4 Gut Reactions After Cardinals' Frustrating Loss to Giants

After losing its previous two games to division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals traveled east to take on the New York Giants. In a game that went down to the wire, the Cardinals couldn't overcome turnovers and poor play in their 26-24 loss at MetLife Stadium.

Four gut reactions as the Cardinals drop to 1-3:

(Jeremiyah) Love is in the air — and on the ground

This was a hot-and-cold game. One moment the Cardinals looked like a dark-horse playoff team; the next, they looked like they could own the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. When the Cardinals looked great, the run game was a huge factor.

First-round rookie Jeremiyah Love had a very nice outing. Love totaled 63 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry on the day. While Love has been solid the first three weeks of the season, he showed special flashes in East Rutherford today.

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs with the ball in the second quarter, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, it wasn't just Love who looked great against the Giants; free agent addition Tyler Allgeier also had a strong game — his best play coming on a 22-yard rushing touchdown. If Love and Allgeier keep progressing, the Cardinals could have one of the best duos in the NFL.

Sketchy Secondary Continues

One unfortunate common theme for the Cardinals early in the season is their secondary not being a great unit. Coming into this game, Jameis Winston had not thrown a passing touchdown this season. In this game, he threw for 250 yards and three scores.

The Cardinals still do not have an answer for opposing teams’ number-one wideouts. In Week 2, Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba had an amazing day, and the same thing happened today with New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers.

Nabers had 112 yards on six catches and one touchdown. Now, yes, it is worth mentioning that stud cornerback Will Johnson is out for the season, so he did not play in this game. Still, there are schematic ways to prevent a number one wideout from having an amazing day.

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) runs the ball during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it wasn't all bad. Star safety Budda Baker had an interception as well as a great pass breakup. Cornerback Denzel Burke also had an interception.

Still, the secondary has plenty to fix, and they need to do it fast, as the Cardinals face the methodical Detroit Lions offense next week.

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) returns an interception during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leaky Offensive Line Has to be Fixed

The Cardinals’ offensive line is a huge mess. Two of Jacoby Brissett’s three interceptions came because the offensive line allowed pressure too quickly. Giants rookie linebacker/edge-rusher hybrid Arvell Reese was a problem for the Cardinals’ offensive line.

While Reese is talented, the Cardinals’ failure to find answers is concerning.

Of all the Cardinals’ issues, this could be the main reason the team has had such a disappointing season. While many fans aren’t happy with Brissett’s quarterback play today, you can only do so much about poor pass blocking.

Oct 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) throws the ball during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable Coaching From Mike LaFleur

All of these issues come down to one factor, and that is coaching. Sure, head coach Mike LaFleur is still in his first year, but some of these coaching issues are inexcusable.

The Cardinals actually started out this game pretty well, as they were up 14-6 early. Both the running and passing offense looked good. However, LaFleur abandoned the rushing attack completely until Arizona found themselves behind.

The lack of rushes continued late in the game, where LaFleur opted for four consecutive passing plays with the game on the line. In a game where Arizona averaged 4.7 yards per carry, the lack of running is very interesting to say the least.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur is shown on the sideline during the first quarter against the New York Giants on Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Overall, the Cardinals have a lot to fix in this young season so far.