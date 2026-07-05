3 Arizona Cardinals Now on the Chopping Block Entering Training Camp

ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals will be one of the first teams to hit training camp this summer.

Arizona's July 22 report date is among the earliest in the league thanks to their participation in the NFL's Hall of Fame Game to begin preseason festivities.

Eyes and ears are curious to see what Mike LaFleur's first training camp in the desert looks and sounds like. With four preseason games and numerous camp practices, Arizona will begin the process of trimming their roster down to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

These four Cardinals could find themselves on the chopping block:

RB Trey Benson

Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson (33) during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on July 25, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Benson's had arguably the worst offseason of any returning veteran in Arizona, as numerous faces have arrived to his position room to ultimately push him down the depth chart.

Benson's play in the prior two seasons leading up to the 2026 offseason was shaky at best. Injuries and erratic play in the backfield offset any flashes of potential the Florida State product has had.

Many thought Benson may have been the potential lead back this season, though after James Conner restructured his deal, Tyler Allgeier signed in free agency and Jeremiyah Love was drafted with the third overall pick — Benson's playing time has been massively dwindled.

If the Cardinals keep four running backs, Benson is in line to compete with Bam Knight for the final spot.

CB Kei'Trel Clark

Harrison Wallace III (30) weaves through Kei'Trel Clark (13) and Elijah Jones (28) during Cardinals minicamp on June 9, 2026, in Tempe. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I've often included Max Melton's name in similar lists, and while there's no doubting the pressure facing Arizona's former second-round pick, Melton's spot on the roster feels safe.

Kei'Trel Clark, on the other hand, is a different discussion.

Clark started seven games his rookie season but has combined for just two starts in the last two years after. The Cardinals have continuously poured resources into the cornerback room, and Clark's hung around.

Injuries to Starling Thomas and Sean Murphy-Bunting helped solidify Clark's roster spot last season, yet with both working their way back to full health (on top of Garrett Williams potentially being ready for Week 1), the Cardinals will have a crowded depth chart.

Clark will need to have a big training camp and leapfrog somebody ahead of him to retain his roster spot.

QB Kedon Slovis

Jun 9, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kedon Slovis during minicamp at Arizona Cardinals Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is more circumstantial than regarding talent.

Slovis moves into training camp as the heavy favorite to get the axe with Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck over him on the projected depth chart.

Brissett has (reportedly) been told by Arizona he's the starter. Minshew has more guaranteed money than Brissett on his contract and Beck is a third-round pick.

None of the three quarterbacks are going to be cut, leaving Slovis with two options: Turn into the greatest quarterback we've seen or be an unfortunate cut candidate.

Slovis probably won't make his way back to the desert on the practice squad, either — especially if Arizona indeed keeps three active quarterbacks on the roster.

Was Slovis ever going to start for the Cardinals? No. However, he's on the chopping block merely because of the new faces added this offseason.

Charge it to the game.