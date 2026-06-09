3 Biggest Questions We Want Answered at Cardinals Minicamp

ARIZONA – The Arizona Cardinals are back in Tempe for mandatory minicamp, set for June 8-10.

The Cardinals got two big boosts in the returns of Jacoby Brissett and Josh Sweat, which should put them close to 100% pending results of injured players.

It's our last chance to look at the Cardinals before training camp hits in mid-July, and here's what we're looking for:

*Note, media members are only allowed to report on the first 30 minutes of practice, which typically is only individual drills and stretching. As a result, we can't talk about anything related to team drills (such as 11 v 11) so we're taking that out of the picture for this article*

How Much Does Jacoby Brissett Participate?

Brissett is here in the flesh as contract disputes wager into the summer with the Cardinals, and while it's to be determined if anything has come to fruition in terms of a new deal, it will be interesting to see if Brissett actually even does anything with the team.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport alluded to the possibility of Brissett not doing team work and simply just showing up to the facility in order to avoid fines. If he's on the field throwing with the team, perhaps that's a sign of good faith negotiations — but if he's not, there could be more drama to come.

Have Rookies Climbed Up Any Depth Charts?

Rookies such as Jeremiyah Love and Chase Bisontis have a real chance at starting this season, though both were buried in their respective depth charts to begin voluntary OTAs.

That's expected, as rookies typically fall behind veterans at this time of year regardless of draft status. However, it will be curious to see if any first-year guys impressed enough to climb the depth charts early on. Love is sure to be a focal point of the offense while Bisontis will likely enter a camp battle with Isaiah Adams at right guard.

Perhaps Carson Beck even made a jump from third string (with Brissett out) behind Gardner Minshew and Kedon Slovis.

It won't be the end of the world if none of said rookies are running with the starters this week.

Have Any Injured Players Made Progress?

Last week, we saw Starling Thomas make his return to playing football after a season-ending ACL injury in training camp in 2025.

Is there more to come?

Injuries decimated the Cardinals last season, seeing plenty of guys sidelined which ultimately helped derail the season.

Trey Benson and Tip Reiman were confirmed by Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur to be ready for training camp. Will either of the two make a surprise appearance on the field this week?

Perhaps somebody like James Conner — who has been working off to the side — can give the team a boost this week while Walter Nolen is still likely sidelined.

Any notable improvements from their injured guys could go a long way at this point of the year.