ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a massive blow yesterday with news of star wide receiver Michael Wilson being sidelined for the year due to a neck injury suffered in Week 9.

Wilson's injury came as a massive surprise given the Cardinals knew nothing of the severity of the injury. Head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters Wilson suffered it on the fourth play of the game and still played the rest of the matchup against Seattle in its entirety.

Now, the Cardinals are left scrambling.

Three honest takeaways from a brutal break:

I Really Feel For Michael Wilson, The Person

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) celebrates during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before we dive into x's and o's and what this injury means on the field, this is a legitimate gut-punch for Arizona's locker room. Aside from the talent, Wilson is one of the team's leaders and hardest workers. More so for just the person, Wilson's a gem of an individual who quite frankly didn't deserve this — but he'll bounce back better than ever.

Wilson's Injury Truly Feels Like Final Nail in Cardinals Coffin

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' offense has changed, a lot, within the last few weeks due to unfortunate injuries.

After trading away Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals have lost Jalen Brooks and Kendrick Bourne to injured reserve. Wilson's injury pins Arizona's current receiving corps at... Zay Jones, Simi Fehoko and Reggie Virgil. Maybe Devin Duvernay if you want to get spicy.

Yes, the Cardinals still have Trey McBride. No, Arizona shouldn't just completely throw in the towel on the season. However, Mike LaFleur's offense just got a whole lot worse overnight while defensive gameplans just got a whole lot easier.

Defenses will now be able to stack more boxes, sell out on more runs (against a depleted Cardinals line) and double team McBride — and if one of Arizona's depth receivers can beat them, so be it.

Case in point, it's truly hard to see the light for this Cardinals offense moving forward. It'd be hard for Ted Lasso to find optimism surrounding this team.

Injuries impact every team, every year — but Arizona's attack is officially devoid of established talent outside of McBride. Wilson's injury was the final nail in the coffin.

Cardinals Shouldn't Pursue WR at Trade Deadline

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the aforementioned section and beliefs, I'm not a fan of the Cardinals pursuing somebody ahead of the NFL's trade deadline.

Had Arizona been in thick competition for a playoff push, I believe it would have been justifiable. Yet due to current circumstances (3-6 record, bottom of the NFC West) and available wide receivers, the bang doesn't quite match the buck in terms of who is available.

The Cardinals, thanks to prior moves with Jacoby Brissett and Harrison, have assembled some strong draft capital for 2027.

Barring an absolute can't-miss deal, that shouldn't change for the Cardinals. A trade for a new receiver isn't some magic elixir that can fix this team, and if the goal is to truly build for the future under LaFleur, that has to remain at the forefront of decision-making.