16 Cardinals Trade Candidates Ranked Ahead of 2026 NFL Trade Deadline

We've arrived at the final hours of the NFL's trade deadline, where the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be active up until the last moments of Tuesday's 2:00 pm MST cut-off for trades in 2026.

Rumors are only heating up around the Cardinals, as a 3-6 record pins them in perfect position to sell more talent after offloading the likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jacoby Brissett.

Who are some other names to watch with the clock ticking?

In this list, we identified several different Cardinals trade candidates. We left injured reserve players off this list (on top of rookies) while skipping veterans that teams wouldn't target, so that's why you won't see James Conner, Jeremiyah Love or Elijah Wilkinson mentioned on this list.

16 Cardinals trade candidates, separated in five different tiers:

Actually On The Block: Josh Sweat, Budda Baker, Garrett Williams

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Josh Sweat (10) chases after Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sweat and Baker are the more obvious candidates actively being discussed for a trade here while Williams is more on the outside, though he still qualifies.

Sweat has reportedly been unhappy with the Cardinals since they fired Jonathan Gannon last offseason and is in search of a new deal that will give him guaranteed money in the future.

Baker, meanwhile, has been a franchise staple but appears open to a trade if a contending team is interested. While it would be tough to see Baker depart after so many years of loyal service, he's earned the right to dictate his future.

Williams has been benched in recent weeks after struggling due to various injuries early in his career. The once promising cornerback now finds himself potentially looking at a fresh start.

Could Justify Trade: Zaven Collins, Andrew Billings, Baron Browning, Dadrion Taylor-Demerson

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This tier is reserved for a few veteran players that are fringe starters and role players.

Collins has been strong against the run for years while not quite living up to the same status as a pass rusher. He's on a cheap rookie extension and if Sweat isn't dealt, it's possible he exits.

Billings has been a surprise inactive at the start of the season but has been impactful when actually getting a gameday jersey. Browning is nothing more than a rotational pass rusher (though he's fine in terms of talent) while Taylor-Demerson has surprisingly fallen out of favor with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis.

Would Prefer to Keep and/or Develop: Hjalte Froholdt, Roy Lopez, Dante Stills, Darius Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive line Darius Robinson (56) reacts after a sack against the Denver Broncos during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This tier is reserved for solid and steady veterans along with one younger player who we'd like to see continued development from.

Froholdt has been a pleasantly surprising addition to the Cardinals since arriving years ago, emerging into an undisputed starter along Arizona's line. Lopez has been a breath of fresh air after making his return to the desert while Stills is a strong floor-raiser in Arizona's trenches.

Robinson's development has taken off this season after two disappointing years in the league. The Cardinals don't seem ready to give up on him just yet. Allgeier is the most expendable player on this list, but especially with all the injuries in the team's backfield, they'd prefer to keep him.

It'd Truly Take A Lot: Michael Wilson, Mack Wilson Sr.

Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn't quite hang up the phone territory, though these players mean too much to the fabric of their sides of the ball to realistically trade barring an eye-opening offer.

Wilson was paid handsomely this offseason and has (mostly) provided value on his deal, at least in terms of what he can control. He's the definition of toughness and leadership at the position, which sets the tempo for the rest of his teammates. When you get a guy like Wilson in your locker room, you keep him.

Wilson Sr. means just as much to his defensive unit, both on and off the field. The green dot of Arizona's defense and team captain isn't quite an All-Pro for his position, but he's provided the team with extremely solid play and serves as the tempo-setter on defense next to Baker. His presence alone makes teammates better, and that's an invaluable trait.

No-Trade List: Walter Nolen III, Trey McBride

Nov 1, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Either open the war chest or don't call.

We'll start with McBride, who reportedly had calls from other teams this past week on his availability. Everybody has a price, but the Cardinals simply can't move off football's best tight end for anything less than a jaw-dropping offer — which most teams aren't capable of pulling off. McBride is one of the best players in football and has gone on record to say he wants to help things turn around. Keep him until further notice.

Nolen feels just a tad lower in those strong feelings, as he's yet to fully establish himself despite the massively exciting flashes he's shown in spurts when healthy and on the field. The Cardinals would be forgoing a player who could emerge into one of the NFL's best defensive lineman if they somehow traded Nolen. He's still a mystery in terms of what he will be, but what he can be is a legitimate game-wrecker, and that's enough to say no to nearly every offer thrown his way.