3 Last-Minute Trade Targets Cardinals Could Pursue Before Deadline

ARIZONA — We're creeping toward the end of the NFL's trade deadline, which will officially pass at 2:00 pm MST today. Thus far, the Arizona Cardinals have not made a move besides signing a rookie quarterback to their roster.

The Cardinals, with time ticking, could potentially be looking to make a small move after their roster has been depleted of talent over the last few hours. Likely? Sitting at 3-6, probably not.

Still, general manager Monti Ossenfort has eight total picks in the 2027 draft – six in the first four rounds – and just might be looking to make a small sprinkle at positions of need.

Three last-minute trade candidates the Cardinals could target:

*projected trade values are by Spotrac*

Colts WR Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) pulls in a pass and reaches the first down marker Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why the Cardinals could target him: The Cardinals' receiver room has been decimated with injuries this season. On top of Marvin Harrison Jr. being traded, Arizona's now lost all of Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne and Jalen Brooks — that's their top four receivers on the depth chart in Week 1. None of them are suiting up on Sunday or moving forward.

Why he might make sense: Downs is on a cheap deal, though the contract is set to expire after this season. Arizona would need to extend him, though his projected trade value is an early Day 3 pick — which could be worth the swing for Arizona. Downs is Indianapolis' leading receiver with 354 yards on 33 receptions through nine weeks.

Projected trade value: 4th-round pick

Bengals EDGE Shemar Stewart

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (97) sits between drives in the first quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why the Cardinals could target him: Arizona, especially if they indeed trade Josh Sweat, will need somebody capable of rushing the passer in their edge room. The Cardinals have a mix of veteran role players and unproven youth — though there's nobody with legitimate upside ahead for the coming years.

Why he might make sense: Stewart, a first-round pick from 2025, would be a swing for the fences in terms of how he'll pan out. The talent is there but the production is not. However, the enticing part here is he'll be paid $6.5 million over the next three years with a fifth-year option available if he pans out.

Projected trade value: 4th to 5th-round pick

Commanders OT Andrew Wylie

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders guard Andrew Wylie (71) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Cardinals could target him: Arizona's offensive line depth has taken a massive hit since the preseason, losing numerous starters and depth pieces across majority of spots, which spans inside and out. One constant player, right tackle Elijah Wilkinson, has been less than impressive in 2026. The Cardinals could use competition there.

Why he might make sense: Wylie is a veteran and versatile offensive lineman with starting experience at both tackle and guard. The financial commitment wouldn't be steep, as he'd be paid $4.6 million over the next two seasons — which gives Arizona the ability to potentially plug and play him at one of their spots moving forward.

Projected trade value: 6th to 7th-round pick