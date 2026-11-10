Cardinals Sign New Rookie QB Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Arizona Cardinals are set to welcome another fresh face to their quarterback room as their most important position dwindles in numbers.

The Cardinals, just a day after reportedly signing veteran quarterback Josh Johnson, are set to also sign Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad quarterback Joey Aguilar to their active roster.

The Cardinals are signing quarterback Joey Aguilar to the active roster, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026

Per NFL rules, since the Cardinals signed him off another team's practice squad, Arizona must keep him on their active roster for a minimum of three weeks.

Aguilar went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft and signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being cut and signed back to their practice squad before the season.

The 25-year-old passer played his final three years of collegiate football at Appalachian State (2023-24) and Tennessee (2025). He led the Volunteers to an 8-5 record with a 67.3% completion rate and 24 touchdowns to ten interceptions.

Aguilar, measuring at 6-3 and 229 lbs, had the following scouting report from NFL.com during this year's draft process:

"Compact, durable quarterback who has climbed levels twice and had success. Aguilar will be a 25-year-old rookie with three seasons of FBS experience. He played in a system heavy on play-action at Tennessee, but his touchdown production and overall consistency dipped after an explosive early stretch in 2025. He dissects zone defenses with adequate processing speed and decisiveness, but tight-window throws are a challenge. Whether on- or off-platform, he makes receivers work too hard for their catches with inconsistent placement and a lack of touch underneath. He’s tough in the pocket and proved he could make plays under pressure. Aguilar’s age shouldn’t work against him, but he must prove he can work through pro progressions and throw with better accuracy to earn a backup job."

That's not exactly a glowing endorsement, though the Cardinals weren't going to trade for a quarterback ahead of today's deadline, especially with Carson Beck firmly in their starting seat.

Arizona recently lost Gardner Minshew to a potential season-ending injury while prior starter Jacoby Brissett was traded last week.

Now, the Cardinals are just 3-6 with a gloomy future entering the second half of their schedule. Their loss against the Seahawks truly swayed the outlook/sentiment of their season, and Michael Wilson's season-ending injury only put the nail in the coffin of Arizona's hopes.

Aguilar has a bit of experience under Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and his offense, who — like Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur - is a disciple of the Sean McVay coaching tree.