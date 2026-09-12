2027 NFL Mock Draft: Cardinals Land Arch Manning, Four Straight QBs Open Round 1

The NFL season is finally upon us, and we are now one (official) week into the new college football season, rejoice! To celebrate the occasion, here is my first 2027 NFL Draft mock of the year, though I did have a "WAY TOO EARLY" mock a few months back. But we have a better idea of team needs than we did before, as well as a clearer view of the top prospects as we start the year.

As is the case with my early mock drafts, I use the current FanDuel Super Bowl odds in reverse order to establish my draft order. The odds I will use are as of Wednesday, September 9th (https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/nfl?tab=super-bowl).

That being said, let's get this bad boy underway with the home team, as the Arizona Cardinals are now on the clock...

1. Arizona Cardinals: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

The Cardinals have the worst odds to win Super Bowl LXI, giving them the rights to the top pick in 2027. A season like this won’t guarantee Mike LaFleur returns as head coach, but I would be in favor of giving him a longer leash and allowing him to select his own quarterback to run an offense with tons of firepower.

Manning is my QB1 thanks to a dominant second half of his first season as the Longhorns’ full-time starter. Once he settled into things after a shaky at best start to 2025, Manning displayed everything that has had the world excited since he was in high school. Manning is football royalty and could have the power his uncle Eli had to pick his NFL franchise, but the Cardinals have a better infrastructure for success than other teams picking this high.

2. Miami Dolphins: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Dolphins are the most popular team I see drafting Jeremiah Smith regardless of how high they’re picking. It makes sense from a “best player available” standpoint, but if they’re drafting in the top-three picks then they cannot pass up a quarterback. I like Malik Willis and I believe he can be good enough, but good enough doesn’t win Super Bowls in the AFC.

Moore is a superstar in the making with all the traits to be QB1 in 2027. He checks off all the boxes as a passer and can continue to improve this year, and his rushing upside has me very intrigued.

3. New York Jets: CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame

If the Jets are drafting inside the top-three again in 2027, they would be justified in moving on from this current staff and starting with a clean slate with tons of ammo to hopefully/finally turn this team around and compete. There’s so much in place for them to do just that once they get their quarterback in the room, and it’s unlikely that guy exists on this roster.

With Manning and Moore off the board, the Jets still have a bevy of quarterbacks to consider. I have them “settling” on Carr, who was among the most impressive quarterbacks in the nation last year. Carr settled into his starting role nicely despite being a redshirt freshman, and he could make the jump to the next level even with two more years of eligibility even if he’s just as good. He has a lot to prove with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price in the NFL, but the Fighting Irish loaded up on pass catchers for him to dominate and live up to the hype.

4. Cleveland Browns: Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

For the first time in NFL history, the first four picks of the NFL Draft are quarterbacks. As badly as I wanted to slot Jeremiah Smith to the Browns, they made substantial investments at wide receiver this offseason and the group is more than strong enough to support a new quarterback.

Mensah is a polarizing college quarterback after an insane transfer portal process, but there should be little to no questions about his talent. We’ve seen him succeed at Tulane and Duke, and Miami places him in a spot to win a Heisman Trophy and CFP National Championship. With the stars aligned for Mensah to dominate all of college football, he will secure his place near the top of the draft.

5. Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

To be certain, Smith is unquestionably the best prospect in this draft and there’s next to nothing that can change that. In every sense of the word, Smith is a generational prospect and firmly lives up to that lofty status. Smith has been hyped up since high school and he’s arguably been even better than that. It’s hard to truly encapsulate how good he is.

That makes this a slam dunk, grand slam pick for the Raiders, who desperately need help at wide receiver. If Francisco Mendoza is to have success at the next level then he needs a true number-one receiver to pair with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty in Klint Kubiak’s offense. With Smith inserted into a young and exciting offense, the Raiders could yield their best offense in years.

6. Tennessee Titans: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Robert Saleh gets his pick of the litter from yet another loaded defensive draft class thanks to four quarterbacks coming off the board. As one of the best defensive minds in all of football, Saleh couldn’t dream up a better scenario to get his Titans up to speed on that side of the ball.

The Titans made some solid investments in their front seven and Saleh can get great performances from new additions like Jermaine Johnson III, Keldric Faulk, and Anthony Hill Jr., not to mention the returning Jeffrey Simmons. However, the secondary is still weak and could be its Achilles heel. Moore is as elite as any prospect in the class and one of the best corner prospects of the decade. There’s no better defensive prospect period for Tennessee to add, making Moore a no-brainer and a top Defensive Rookie of the Year contender.

7. New Orleans Saints: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

If things go right with Tyler Shough under center for Kellen Moore and a great cast of weapons, the Saints shouldn't have too many concerns on offense. There's more than enough firepower here for New Orleans to keep up with most teams; the problem is their defense could struggle with aging pieces and an injury to Bryan Bresee.

Simmons, who will enter the year as my EDGE1, is a cure-all for any team’s pass rushing needs. There are very few players in this class who are as proven and have been as productive as Simmons, who was an instant impact for the Longhorns the moment he hit the field.

8. Carolina Panthers: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

The reigning NFC South Champion Panthers were a flawed team last season, reflected by their losing record. Still, they were dramatically improved from previous teams and could continue to do so thanks to investments in the defensive side of the ball in the offseason. Questions remain at pass rusher despite the signing of Jaelen Phillips, and no amount of offensive firepower will make up for a defense that can’t get after the quarterback consistently.

Stewart will contend for EDGE1 in a deep class despite a drop in production as a sophomore. The intangibles are all there and have been on full display since day one, meaning we shouldn't worry about numbers when the draft rolls around. The Panthers could find bookend pass rushers by lining up Stewart opposite Phillips, giving them exactly what they need to compete.

9. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

A sudden retirement from Kaleb McGary put the Falcons in an awkward spot this offseason, but Jawaan Taylor was a solid addition to help hold down the right side of the offensive line. Left tackle is manned by 13-year veteran Jake Matthews, who remains a plus starter. There needs to be a long-term option at offensive tackle given the status of these two and the top of the crop at the position has a handful of guys to like.

Goosby opted to return to school with some fringe first-round consideration, but there’s a far better chance for him to be the first tackle drafted this year. Texas has had some good offensive tackle talent in recent years, and Goosby’s versatility can allow him to play either side of the line for as long as Matthews is there in the same vein as Penei Sewell and Tristan Wirfs began their careers. Quite the trajectory if that works out.

10. Washington Commanders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

How far down the road will the Commanders kick the can at wide receiver before they add a young talent? Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs are great players, but both of them are on the wrong side of 30. The young talent isn’t there either, but perhaps the team could trade for someone. However, short of landing a game-breaking talent who a team is for some reason willing to let go of, I'd advise the Commanders to look at one of the top receiver prospects in the 2027 class.

Coleman is set to garner the national attention that he has been deserving of after playing two seasons for a bad Auburn program. A few spectacular catches by Coleman have gone viral on social media, but his box score numbers and highlight reel on Saturdays will finally reflect how elite of a prospect he is. If not for the generational prospect of Jeremiah Smith, Coleman would be my runaway favorite to be WR1, making his value with the tenth pick a no-brainer for a Commanders team in need of a brighter future at wide receiver.

11. New York Giants: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

John Harbaugh wasted little time molding the Giants into his former team with an identity that will be built on running the ball with a stout defense to keep things close. The Giants have been a miserable team over the last several years, and hiring Harbaugh could be the shot in the arm they need to get back to contending. Big Blue has made the right investments in the offensive side of the ball, and now is the time to address the defense and a lackluster secondary.

I believe the cornerback class is wide open after Moore and I don’t have a clear CB2 as of now. Ellis Robinson has my full attention after breaking out in his first year starting after a year on the bench to learn. I don’t think anyone will catch Moore for CB1, but I do believe that Robinson can be CB2 in the same way that Cam Coleman is WR2 at his position. Robinson looks to be the best cornerback prospect Georgia has had under Kirby Smart and he could find himself off the board inside the top-10 with another great season.

12. Pittsburgh Steelers: Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State

Aaron Rodgers is back for one last ride in 2026, allowing the Steelers to kick the can down the road once again at quarterback. The team drafted Drew Allar to see what he's got, but I believe his NFL ceiling is capped the same way that Kenny Pickett's was. With a pick just outside the top-10 and in a rich quarterback draft, it makes a lot of sense for Pittsburgh to take one here.

Sayin was a Heisman finalist in his first season starting for the Buckeyes and led the team to a two-loss year. There's room for improvement after showing some flaws as a redshirt freshman, but who wouldn’t? He has great arm talent and has the upside that no one on this current Steelers roster has. If he continues on his current trajectory, he could be in the running as QB1 of this draft.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Will Echoles, IDL, Ole Miss

The Buccaneers made the (smart) decision to retain Baker Mayfield with a fresh three-year contract extension. Mayfield has been tremendous since arriving in Tampa Bay, and holding on to someone who makes you a contender every year is pivotal to sustaining their success and grip on the NFC South division. The move allows the Buccaneers to look in other directions to continue keeping this roster contending, and a deep defensive line class gives them a chance to secure their future. Given the uncertainty of Vita Vea's future with the team, I would like to see Tampa Bay grab his eventual heir and someone who can dominate with him out the gate.

I’ve gone back and forth with who to open the year with as my IDL1, but I’m giving Echoles that distinction for now. The Ole Miss defender was sensational last season after being asked to replace 2025 first-round pick Walter Nolen, and the sky's the limit for him to get even better. The Rebels are replacing several of their key starters from last year’s front seven, but Echoles’ presence is enough to warrant fear from opposing offensive lines.

14. New York Jets (via IND): David Stone, IDL, Oklahoma

The Jets have two more first-round picks after dealing Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams last season, and their departures leave an understandably large hole at their respective positions. Thanks to their investments in their offense with three Day One picks in 2026, they can spend this year’s premium picks to replace their defensive cornerstones.

Up first is Williams’ successor, and the 2026 class has plenty of interior defenders to consider. You will find many people have Stone as a top-ten talent entering the season, and I can understand why with plenty of tape displaying his disruptive prowess to dominate the line of scrimmage. If Stone builds on what he did last season, he has every opportunity to challenge for IDL1 in the class and lock himself into a top-ten selection.

15. Minnesota Vikings: Jayden Maiava, QB, USC

It appears the JJ McCarthy experiment has been nothing short of a failure for the Vikings. Considering Kevin O'Connell's track record with successful quarterbacks, this comes as more than a bit surprising. The team will roll with Kyler Murray for 2026, but the future beyond that is completely unknown. In a deep 2027 class, I would advise the team to look into its options.

I have no clue where Maiava will end the year on my quarterback rankings, but he's one of my absolute favorite college football players as a whole. Maiava has a gunslinger mentality and gets the most out of his weapons at a USC program with no shortage of NFL talent, giving him every opportunity to become a national darling. If he takes the step forward I believe he will, the Vikings won't be the only team interested in acquiring his services.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Liam Coen took the Jaguars back to the playoffs in 2025 as AFC South champs thanks to a revival of Trevor Lawrence and his once-believed endless potential. Coen found a way to build on Lawrence’s strengths as a runner and has surrounded him with plenty of quality pass catchers to make life easy behind an average offensive line. The Jaguars do need to fortify that front five if they want to truly contend once again in the AFC and be more than average.

Seaton is my OT1 to open the season but, like many other classmates, slides due to quarterback needs. The Colorado standout will play at the highest stage of his entire football career for an LSU program with perhaps unreasonable expectations, but a great season could have him in the conversation as the class’s best offensive lineman or better.

17. Chicago Bears: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

Like Coen, Ben Johnson did the unthinkable and won his respective division in his first season as a head coach by orchestrating a brilliant offense behind his uber-talented quarterback in Caleb Williams. Unlike Coen, the expectations for an encore second season are much higher in Chicago. Johnson made several changes to the offense this offseason, some out of necessity rather than preference, and the jury is out on whether they will be better because of it.

D'Andre Swift signed a three-year extension and the depth at the position is solid, but I believe that Bears could get even better. I love the 2027 running back class, and the top of it is truly a “pick your flavor” kind of group. Lacy is my guy as of now thanks to a well-rounded skill set as both a downhill runner and a pass catcher. His ability to do a bit of everything makes him my preferred fit for Johnson’s offense. A best case scenario is Lacy becomes Johnson's Chicago Bears' version of Jahmyr Gibbs.

18. New York Jets (via DAL/GB): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Rounding out the Jets reload on defense is their new star cornerback to replace Sauce Gardner. As mentioned earlier, I believe that the team has done more than enough investment in their offense to justify two first-round picks on defense, and after an interceptionless 2025 season they need to find someone on the backend capable of creating turnovers.

Hampton is one of my guys this season. His combination of size and movement could make him one of the most coveted defenders in the draft thanks to the cornerback position’s ascendance as a near premium position in today’s NFL. With Hampton’s selection, the hope for New York is that the defense has been remade to be younger and as talented as its predecessor.

19. Cincinnati Bengals: Sammy Brown, LB, Clemson

Props are needed for the Bengals going all-in on fixing their defense this offseason. Cincinnati added Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe to the defensive line and Brian Cook and Kyle Dugger to the secondary via free agency and trade. They drafted Cashius Howell, Tacario Davis, and Landon Robinson in the 2026 draft as well. Linebacker was untouched and they have just four on their roster to open the season. I like youngsters Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter, but that shouldn’t stop them from adding a potential superstar to round out the group.

I’m not seeing nearly enough hype for Brown, my runaway LB1 for the 2027 class. Brown has been hyperproductive since the moment he took the field for the Tigers, and the box score doesn’t lie about how big of an impact he makes. With Brown in the mix, Cincinnati could establish one of the best young linebacking corps in the league and round out their investments to create a title-contending defense.

20. Detroit Lions: Tae Johnson, SAF, Notre Dame

The Lions are doing their best to retain as many players from their historically great 2023 draft class, but they are likely to lose someone eventually. Their two first-round picks, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell, are locked in, putting Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch on deck for extensions. At best, Detroit could get one of them signed and franchise tag the other, but hard decisions must be made at some point and the team must consider letting guys walk and drafting their replacements.

Branch, in my opinion, is the higher priority to re-sign, especially because Kerby Joseph’s future is uncertain due to injuries. Of course, Branch is also coming off injury, and both will start the season on the PUP list. Safety has now become a need for the Lions, and Johnson has some of the highest potential of any player in this draft class. Johnson has a chance to shine on what should be a great Notre Dame defense, but his instincts already have the attention of NFL teams. This is exactly the kind of player that can keep a potentially weak position a strength.

21. Dallas Cowboys: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Consider me intrigued with what’s going on with the Cowboys cornerback room in 2026. Trevon Diggs is gone and a healthy Daron Bland will hopefully get the group back into rhythm. Second-year man Shavon Revel Jr. is a player I believe can thrive if fully healthy, but the depth after those two is questionable, and the two of them are already a bit unknown.

Dallas has favored ball-hawking cornerbacks in recent years, and Brown is as opportunistic as they come. Brown showed in 2025 that he can house interceptions whenever the opportunity presents itself, but he has a chance to refine the rest of his play style and become a much less boom-or-bust prospect as he enters his third season with the Crimson Tide and as one of the defense’s most important defenders.

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quincy Rhodes Jr., EDGE, Arkansas

The Eagles could field one of the NFL’s best defenses in 2026 no matter how well their edge rushers perform. Nolan Smith Sr. is awesome when healthy, but he’s proven to be unreliable in that department, while Jalyx Hunt feels like a rotational pass rusher long term. Jonathan Greenard could be great, but I’m in wait-and-see mode with him.

This could lead Philly to invest at the position with a deep class in front of them. Rhodes is one of my personal favorite players in the class with NFL size and potential after a breakout junior year. He opted to return to college for another season, and another great season could ensure a Day One selection. Rhodes in a rotation with Smith Sr., Hunt, and Greenard sounds exactly like what the doctor ordered for the Eagles to maximize their pass rush capabilities.

23. Denver Broncos: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

The Broncos forewent addressing the tight end position with a significant move this offseason and will roll with the veteran Evan Engram once again for 2026. The move feels like a big mistake, and the addition of Jaylen Waddle won’t solve the underneath passing that Bo Nix needs to even out the offense.

Oregon is primed to have TE1 for a second consecutive draft with Jamari Johnson, who has the same level of hype from an athleticism standpoint that Kenyon Sadiq had from this year’s draft process. Johnson produced despite being the Ducks' second tight end, and he could be in for even bigger numbers as the team's top option. He's my early favorite TE1 and a fit that just makes sense for Denver.

24. Houston Texans: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

The Texans identified their offensive line as their biggest weakness and responded by signing Wyatt Teller and Evan Brown and drafting Keylan Rutledge in the first round. Outside of Rutledge, those moves are mostly temporary, and I still have questions at offensive tackle. Houston’s offense will continue to be held back until they establish a long-term plan with their front five, which is why I’m bypassing a running back at this spot.

Carter Smith is a popular name in the draft community and will command annual debate on if he should stay at offensive tackle or kick inside to guard. Regardless of where he lines up at the next level, he likely won’t have to wait long to find a starting spot and bring the Texans one step closer to dominating the trenches on both sides of the ball.

25. San Francisco 49ers: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

2026 looks to be a challenging season for the 49ers’ pass catchers and the current state of the wide receiver position is concerning at best. Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel, and De’Zhaun Stribling could get it done if the rest of the offense can do the heavy lifting, but the Niners won’t be serious contenders again until the wide receiver gets substantially better.

San Francisco could use a new field-stretcher to keep defenses honest and respect the deep ball, and Becker is the guy to do it. Becker recorded 679 receiving yards and a whopping 20.0 yards per reception as the third receiver for the Hoosiers, and he has a chance to be the top option this year following the departures of Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt. He’s a big-bodied target, listed at 6’4 and 208 lbs, who can attack all three levels of the defense. Unlike previous swings at the bat for San Francisco at receiver, there are few questions that need to be answered by Becker even if his production doesn’t spike.

26. New England Patriots: Damon Wilson II, EDGE, Miami

The Patriots shocked the world with a Super Bowl run in 2025, taking advantage of a weak schedule while also showing how much Drake Maye has grown. New England is making sure he doesn’t fall off in year three, adding AJ Brown and Romeo Doubs to keep the wide receiver position stocked and adding several pieces to the offensive line. Assuming all of their moves work out, I have no questions for their offense.

I cannot say the same thing about their defense, particularly at pass rusher. Dre’Mont Jones is likely a temporary contributor, and though I love Gabe Jacas, he can’t do it alone.

The Patriots have to find a star pass rusher to contend and avoid being a flash in the pan. Insert Wilson, who looked like a star in the making as a sack artist last year with Missouri. A move to Miami could unlock his former five-star potential as a pass rusher, and with some polish to his run defense he could find himself in discussions as a consensus first-round pick, with his stock teetering depending on who you ask.

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama

I find it peculiar how down everyone has become on the Chiefs, and it makes me nervous that they’re about to win another Super Bowl title because of it. After all, that window is wide open for as long as Patrick Mahomes is there. Still, the team around him needs improvements, and a patchwork wide receiving corps can only work for so long. It’s time Kansas City finds a guy who can turn the room around.

Ryan Coleman-Williams isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, and his volatility makes me skeptical. After one of the best freshman seasons I’ve seen from a then-17-year-old wide receiver, RCW fell off hard in year two and struggled with drops. I do worry about his consistency, but he’s still one of the best playmakers in the country as it is. Coleman-Williams could give the Chiefs exactly what they need to make defenses respect the weapons, not just Mahomes, and respect the offense again.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Ahmad Moten Sr., IDL, Miami

Another year, another need along the defensive line for the Chargers. To be fair, the team has made solid investments as of late, including 2025 third-round pick Jamaree Caldwell and 2024 fourth-round pick Justin Eboigbe, who had six sacks last year. However, Teair Tart and Dalvin Tomlinson aren't long-term solutions for a room that is currently fine at its best potential. It's time for the Chargers to invest Day One capital at the position.

This year's defensive line class has several great prospects, making sorting the class a bit difficult. After Echoles and Stone, I don't have a definitive IDL3, but Miami's Ahmad Moten Sr. was one of the Hurricanes' best defenders in their 2025 CFP run and has my attention as a potential riser throughout the year. Moten has put together sack production and displayed the gap-penetrating prowess that this defensive line sorely needs.

29. Baltimore Ravens: Kade Pieper, IOL, Iowa

The Ravens are (serious) Super Bowl contenders when they dominate the trenches, but that hasn’t been the case the last couple of years and it could stop them this year unless their improvements can make up for the loss of Tyler Linderbaum. Baltimore has some temporary solutions right now, but I’m not sure if what’s there can surprise and be the long-term starter. The team whiffed on adding someone in the 2026 class, and they have the entire class available to them here.

The last time the Ravens drafted an Iowa center in the first round, it was the aforementioned Linderbaum, who reset the center market in free agency. It stands to reason that the team could go right back to the well at the position, and Pieper has a claim to be the top interior lineman in 2027 on top of being its best center. Drafting Iowa offensive linemen works out more times than it doesn’t for teams, and Pieper feels next in line to live up to that standard.

30. Seattle Seahawks: Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon

The reigning Super Bowl champions rebuilt their championship identity by building up their defense to beat up opposing teams. As expected, the Seahawks were picked apart in free agency and the team was forced to deal with difficult decisions and lose great players. Seattle did well to keep most of the defense stout, but they would be wise to ensure their pass rush doesn't fall off.

Teitum Tuioti is a player I could see generating major strides in the draft process after a productive 2025 campaign. Tuioti was one of the top returners for Oregon's defense this year and his contributions could help the Ducks win a National Championship. The same expectations could be placed on him should he join the Seahawks, but the production and upside could make those said expectations understandable.

31. Buffalo Bills: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

I did consider adding a defensive lineman for the Bills, but I want to see what their 2025 investments can become first. Many want to see Buffalo add a pass catcher for Josh Allen, too, but I don’t like the value of any receiver here compared to what’s available for their defense. I trust this offense to put up points, but I want to make sure the defense can hold its end of the bargain, especially after the team fired Sean McDermott.

The current state of the Bills’ edge rushing room could be good or worrisome depending on where you stand with trusting Bradley Chubb to stay healthy and rookie T.J. Parker to contribute out of the gate, though Gregory Rousseau provides at least one great option. That said, I firmly believe that if you have a chance to boost your pass rush that you should do it. Matayo Uiagalelei looks exactly like the type of edge rusher that the Bills prefer, and his resume should have the team’s attention. Uiagalelei gives the defense one more option to give Buffalo the pass rushing ammo they need to contend with a talented AFC.

32. Cleveland Browns (via LAR): A'Mauri Washington, IDL, Oregon

Rounding out our first-round mock is Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington. The senior defensive lineman had Round One hype for 2026 but opted to return to school and solidify that status. Washington is the anchor to one of the nation's best defensive lines as you can see with him being the third-straight Ducks down lineman, and that's precisely what Cleveland needs up front with some of the pieces already in place.

The Browns need help all over the place, but their defense needs a lot more help than their offense after adding their quarterback of the future. Washington slides next to Mason Graham to give Cleveland a stout interior defensive line with Jared Verse holding down one edge rushing spot and Carson Schwesinger manning the middle to get the front seven up to standards.