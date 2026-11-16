Cardinals Winners & Losers: Carson Beck Shines Despite Ugly Rams Loss

ARIZONA — Carson Beck's debut was a mixed bag of results for the Arizona Cardinals.

The box score was ugly in the team's 34-6 thumping by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10. However, Beck played mostly well given the poor circumstances.

The rest of the team can't really say much.

The Cardinals continue to see injuries impact their squad, and when evaluating winners and losers from Sunday, there's much left to be desired.

Biggest Winner: Carson Beck

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck (19) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beck finished with 11 completions on 18 passing attempts for 108 yards and two interceptions. These numbers may be the worst ever for a "biggest winner" category, but circumstances and individual play on the field tell a much different story.

Beck, quite frankly, was let down by his teammates. Numerous drives were killed by drops. Beck's first interception was massively unlucky after the pass slipped through the receiver's hands while his second pick was a wrong route run by the running back.

Beck, as much as he could, showed promise moving into the future. He did numerous things well and his debut was only a failure on a macro level because his teammates couldn't hold their end of the bargain.

Biggest Loser: Nick Rallis

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis walks the field during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' defense has been impacted by injuries all season, though they were the much healthier side entering Week 10. They didn't play like it.

Arizona's offense did them absolutely no favors after the first quarter, that has to be acknowledged first and foremost. However, the Cardinals once again allowed 30 points in a contest and couldn't get off the field. Three of Los Angeles' final four drives went for seven plays or longer — all of which were scores except for the final drive, which was a 17-play, 12-minute possession that ended the game.

After showing some promise in the last month, the Cardinals' defense reverted right back to one of the worst units in football.

More Winners

Zaven Collins/L.J. Collier : Both registered sacks against Matthew Stafford on Sunday.

: Both registered sacks against Matthew Stafford on Sunday. Mack Wilson Sr.: Double-digit tackles and one TFL

More Losers

For the sake of time, because we could truly include nearly everybody on this list, we'll keep it short:

GM Monti Ossenfort : It truly feels like when, not if, Ossenfort is relieved of his duties. Yesterday showed how ugly this roster is, injuries or not.

: It truly feels like when, not if, Ossenfort is relieved of his duties. Yesterday showed how ugly this roster is, injuries or not. SAF Budda Baker : The Cardinals kept him at the trade deadline, and now he's stuck on a pretty poor football team instead of playing for a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

: The Cardinals kept him at the trade deadline, and now he's stuck on a pretty poor football team instead of playing for a legitimate Super Bowl contender. RG Isaiah Adams: Adams is back from injury, but the former third-round pick had one of his worst outings in terms of blocking.